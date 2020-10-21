Register
10:46 GMT21 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The SIS Building (or MI6 Building) at Vauxhall Cross, London, houses the headquarters of the British Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, MI6)

    Immunity Law For UK's Undercover Agents 'is Dangerous and Authoritarian', Policing Monitor Says

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Laurie Nevay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107791/12/1077911253_0:71:1280:791_1200x675_80_0_0_d1dcbca4417a790194a4b2f7973a457b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010211080834191-immunity-law-for-uks-undercover-agents-is-dangerous-and-authoritarian-policing-monitor-says/

    The Tory government's proposed Covert Human Intelligence Sources Bill would controversially give immunity to state actors who commit serious criminal offences, including potentially murder and rape. The bill recently sailed through the House of Commons with only a minority of MPs voting against it and will now be debated in the House of Lords.

    Kevin Blowe co-founded Network for Police Monitoring (Netpol) in 2009 and has been its paid coordinator since 2015. He tells Sputnik that the British government's proposed Covert Human Intelligence Sources Bill 2019-2021 represents a direct threat to liberty and the rule of law.

    Sputnik: Describe how exactly the Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Bill would work in practice.

    Kevin Blowe: There has been a policy in existence for decades that enabled MI5 to cover up wide-ranging illegal activity by its agents and assets, known as "the third direction". In 2018 this was challenged in a case brought to the extremely secretive Investigatory Powers Tribunal. Unsurprisingly, a Tribunal set up to provide a veneer of accountability to unaccountable surveillance ruled that allowing agents and informants to participate in serious crimes is lawful, although the first time ever there were dissenting judgments critical of the statutory framework for these activities.

    That is why the bill was introduced: to give formal backing to the legality of illegal activities when they are conducted by state agencies. The government has acknowledged that authorisations for law-breaking will breach a range of different human rights but insists this is necessary on the grounds of national security and law enforcement.

    Sputnik: Can you give some examples of how it may be used?

    Kevin Blowe: The government has focused on the infiltration of drug gangs, terrorist groups and child exploitation networks. Even the prospect of allowing different agencies to break the law, with no limit on the type of crimes they can commit, in these instances is terrifying, but we know surveillance is also deeply political.

    A silhouette of a woman holding an umbrella
    © CC0
    'Raped by the State': Victim of UK Spycop Speaks to Sputnik About Relationship With 'Man Who Didn't Exist'
    The bill says covert intelligence sources can commit crimes to 'prevent disorder' or maintain 'economic well-being'. That is why groups have talked about the "spycops" bill. It has the potential to legalise the kind of deplorable surveillance activities against campaigning groups by covert officers that led to the formation of the shambolic Undercover Policing Inquiry, which the police have spent five years trying to undermine.

    Sputnik: Some MPs proposed amendments to this bill, that ultimately failed to pass. What would the proposed amendments have done?

    Kevin Blowe: In all honesty, while some have focused on amending the bill, Netpol has opposed the bill outright. It is dangerous and authoritarian and tinkering with it at the margins will not make it any less harmful. That is what has made the main opposition party's refusal to oppose it, so as not to look "weak" on security issues, so completely cowardly.

    Sputnik: Why should the average Brit be concerned about this law?

    Kevin Blowe: Every piece of draconian legislation introduced by the British government and justified on the basis of national security and countering terrorism has included promises that the police or other state agencies will use powers in "exceptional" circumstances and with respect for human rights. Instead, reliance on these powers has always expanded until eventually, a leak or a scandal exposes the way they are used with impunity and this finally forces the government to retreat. 

    JAMES BOND
    © CC0
    UK Ministers Face Opposition Over 'Rushed' Bill to Update 'License to Kill' for MI5 Agents
    Of course, most people probably don't set out to become the target of state surveillance. They may find their community suddenly faces the arrival of a fracking site or a new motorway and are angry enough to want to oppose it. The state has infiltrated many campaign groups resisting the destruction of their local environment. The bill also allows a wide range of agencies apart from the police and security services including the Food Standards Agency, Department for Health and Social Care and the Environment Agency to spy on people and commit crimes. Isn't that something we should all feel concerned about?

    Sputnik: Doesn't it make sense to provide the state and its agents a degree of immunity so that they can protect society during what can often be dangerous work?

    Kevin Blowe: The question here is whether security and law enforcement is really concerned with "protecting society" or protecting itself and narrow state and corporate interests. There has been a well-documented history of state surveillance of lawful trade union activity, grieving families and justice campaigners. The government may claim these powers are exclusively for "dangerous work" but we have seen this is patently untrue.

    Furthermore, if we are talking about protecting society from trafficking drugs or people, we need to start questioning why cracking down on criminal gangs has repeatedly failed for years and whether decriminalising drug possession and sex work are better solutions to protect society than a licence to commit criminal acts by state assets. If we are talking about protecting society from "radicalisation", perhaps we need to look more closely at the impact of the media fuelling poisonous racism, the alienation that a decade of austerity has created, or capitalism's failure to take climate change seriously, or the callousness of British foreign policy. 

    It is simply not true that the only solutions to a fractured society are more laws, more police and more repressive laws that endanger our human rights.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Labour Shadow Treasury Minister Resigns to Vote Against 'Spy Cops' Bill
    UK Ministers Face Opposition Over 'Rushed' Bill to Update 'License to Kill' for MI5 Agents
    License to Kill: New UK Legislation Would Reportedly Permit Spies to Commit 'Necessary' Crimes
    EXCLUSIVE: Victim of UK Spycop on Her Relationship With 'Man Who Didn't Exist'
    EXCLUSIVE: Landmark Hearing Sides With Activist in Battle Against UK 'Spycops'
    Tags:
    surveillance, spycops
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pin-Up Guidelines for Those Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Pin-Up Guidelines for Those Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse