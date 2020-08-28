Register
01:12 GMT28 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This Oct. 9, 2012 file photo show the lethal injection chamber of the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. Attorney General Marty Jackley has asked South Dakota court officials to set a spring execution date for Rodney Berget, convicted and sentenced to death for the April 2011 killing of Sioux Falls prison guard Ronald Johnson.

    Executed Native American Inmate Was ‘Pawn’ of DOJ Aiming to Expand US’ Death Row - Journo

    © AP Photo / Amber Hunt
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008281080297951-executed-native-american-inmate-was-pawn-of-doj-aiming-to-expand-us-death-row---journo/

    Lezmond Mitchell, the only Native American on US federal death row, was executed on August 26, becoming the fourth death row inmate to die of lethal injection this year and the “first person to be executed by the federal government for an intra-Indian crime,” his attorney said.

    Mitchell, aged 38 and sentenced to death by lethal injection for the 2001 killing of a 63-year-old Navajo woman and her 9-year-old granddaughter, was executed on Wednesday and pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m. local time in Indiana - 26 minutes after the lethal injection was administered.

    “Mr. Mitchell’s execution represents a gross insult to the sovereignty of the Navajo Nation, whose leaders had personally called on the President to commute his sentence to life without possibility of release,” Mitchell’s attorneys Jonathan Aminoff and Celeste Bacchi said in a statement.

    “The very fact that he faced execution despite the tribe’s opposition to a death sentence for him reflected the government’s disdain for tribal sovereignty.”

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/criminal-injustice_122

    Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), explained to Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker on Thursday that the decision confused many, because despite the fact that the crime took place on sovereign Native American land, it was handled as a federal case.

    Daniel Lee, the father of the murdered girl, told the Associated Press that he supports the “eye for an eye” approach, rather than that of the Navajo Nation - which is anti-death penalty.

    “He took my daughter away, and no remorse or anything like that. The Navajo Nation president, the council, they don’t speak for me. I speak for myself and for my daughter,” he added, as reported by Fox News.

    According to court documents, the 9-year-old girl had her throat slit twice by Mitchell and co-defendant Johnny Orsinger, who were offered a ride by the victim’s 63-year-old Navajo grandmother.

    The grandmother was ultimately stabbed by the duo a total of 33 times on the Navajo reservation, and the granddaughter was subsequently stoned to death after not immediately succumbing to the original throat wounds.

    Despite the argument presented by Lee, Michael Slim, grandson of the older victim and cousin of the younger, appeared to have adopted a different view of the case, as he had written to Mitchell in the past year and keeps “thinking good thoughts about him.”

    “We are all guilty of sin, so it’s not fair for us to condemn someone,” he said, according to the AP. “It’s not my job to say ‘we should kill him.’”

    Mitchell’s execution came about after the US Supreme Court handed down a Tuesday decision denying the stay request of Mitchell’s defense team.

    Wright emphasized that at the time Mitchell committed the double murder, the administration of then-US President George W. Bush was coming under fire for its disproportionate death row sentencing.

    “At the time, 90% of the men on death row were of Hispanic or African-American descent,” he pointed out.

    He argued that then-Attorney General John Ashcroft then used Mitchell as a “pawn” in his campaign to place more non-Hispanic and non-Black individuals on death row.

    A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in April that Mitchell did not have the right to interview jurors in his trial for evidence of racial bias. According to PBS’ Cronkite News, the court’s decision upheld a previous US District Court ruling which argued Mitchell had not presented the “extraordinary circumstances” that would allow jurors to be interviewed. Only one of the jurors was reported to be Native American.

    “It is worth pausing to consider why Mitchell faces the prospect of being the first person to be executed by the federal government for an intra-Indian crime, committed in Indian Country, by virtue of a carjacking resulting in death,” wrote Judge Morgan Christen of the Ninth Circuit Court, reported the outlet.

    She went on to express doubt within her opinion, stating there had been a “betrayal” of tribal sovereignty.

    “This imposition of the death penalty in this case is a betrayal of a promise made to the Navajo Nation, and it demonstrates a deep disrepect for tribal sovereignty.”

    Nevertheless, Mitchell’s execution went on as planned and marked the fourth federal execution of the year. The previous three were conducted, per the direction of US Attorney General Bill Barr, in Indiana in July - marking the first federal executions in the state in 17 years.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump: Federal Gov't 'Must Again Seek the Death Penalty' For Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
    Prosecutors in the US to Seek Death Penalty for Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter
    Saudi Arabia Scraps Death Penalty for Minors, Flogging in Bid to Modernize Penal Code
    Saudi Arabia Sets New Record for Executions Despite Global Decline of Death Penalty - Amnesty
    AG Barr: DoJ Will Seek Death Penalty Once Again for Boston Marathon Bomber
    Tags:
    Loud and Clear, Radio Sputnik, Native Americans, Navajo Nation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse