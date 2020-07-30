Register
14:58 GMT30 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020

    Why the Best Thing Twitter, Facebook Can Do is Cash In on the Trump-Biden Political Strife

    © AP Photo /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107948/83/1079488350_0:0:2948:1659_1200x675_80_0_0_ac9e09a132c187feb8fb5a848fab5f18.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007301080016913-why-the-best-thing-twitter-facebook-can-do-is-cash-in-on-the-trump-biden-political-strife/

    Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey have found themselves between a rock and a hard place as the Republican and Democratic camps exert pressure on social media platforms. US observers discuss whether the tech giants will submit.

    Despite positioning themselves as neutral platforms Facebook and Twitter have become major political battlegrounds with Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden bashing the social media giants as Election Day nears.

    President Trump has spent millions on Facebook ads to accuse Twitter of interfering in the 2020 presidential race, editing and taking down posts. For his part, Biden has forked out to buy Facebook ads lambasting the platform over its apparent unwillingness to remove "inaccurate statements", especially those from his political rival.

    What's Eating Trump and Biden?

    "The 2016 Trump campaign was the first campaign in history to effectively harness the power of Facebook and Twitter to win an election and this was in no small part due to the groundbreaking methodology developed by Trump's 2016 digital media strategist, Brad Parscale", says Anthony Angelini, GOP political consultant. "Now that Parscale is once again filling that role, I can only expect that the 2020 Trump campaign intends to spend the next 100 days thinking of ways to further push the envelope on Facebook and Twitter".

    The row between Trump and Twitter reached its peak in late May when the social media giant tagged a fact-check warning to the president's tweet. In the aftermath of this incident Trump signed an executive order which green lighted stripping social media giants of immunity under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA) of 1996.

    ​On 27 July, the president's administration took a step towards the fulfillment of Trump's executive order formally requesting the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to clarify that Section 230 does not permit social media companies that alter or editorialize users’ speech to escape civil liability.

    Biden's spat with Facebook erupted in early June, when his campaign released a petition and an open letter criticising the platform for "amplify[ing] misinformation and let[ting] candidates pay to target and confuse voters with lies". The Biden campaign demanded that the tech company fact-check election-related material and "enforce voter suppression rules against everyone – even the president".

    Facebook refused to bow down citing the executive order and admitting that it would "protect political speech, even when [it] strongly disagree with it".

    "It's a lose/lose situation for [Facebook and Twitter]", the political consultant notes. "On one hand, they don't like Trump, they don't support him, and they feel guilty about their platforms being used to further his agenda and his campaign. Plus they are constantly bombarded by leftists who believe it to be a moral obligation to prevent Trump from speaking. On the other hand, the people have a right to hear the uncensored truth".

    Trump's Tweets & Ads Work, and Biden Knows This

    "The angry and fearful political and economic climate in the United States plays well to Trump's strategy – to use controversy on Twitter, yet be a major advertisers on Facebook", echoes Dennis Yu, CEO of social analytics company BlitzMetrics.

    The specialist admits that though Biden has spent more on ads than Trump ($15 million versus $12 million) in the last 90 days, "that doesn't tell us anything about relative engagement rates, since a Trump dollar is likely more effective than a Biden dollar".

    Screenshot
    © Photo : Screenshot
    Screenshot

    "If you look at the top 30 political ads [on Facebook], most include Trump and not one has Biden - but some are negative towards Biden. Trump's own ads are getting great reach and engagement. Trump has over 70,000 ads in rotation versus only 8,000 by Biden", Yu elaborates.

    Screenshot
    © Photo : Screenshot
    Screenshot

    According to Anthony Angelini, Biden's campaign ire is quite understandable as the Dems knows that Trump's tweets and ads do work and "can't allow his social media to continue business-as-usual".

    In addition to the criticism voiced by the presumptive Democratic nominee, more than 1,100 organisations from the US, EU and Australia halted buying Facebook ads for the month of July in a bid to pressure the social media platform into taking action against "hate speech" and "deception" from politicians. However, according to a transcript of an internal meeting obtained by The Information on 1 July, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he wouldn't submit to the financial pressure.

    Despite being under increasing pressure, the big tech moguls are unlikely to end up going to war with Trump, deems Angelini.

    "Right now, the best thing they can do is allow Biden and Trump to go to war with each other and spend millions of dollars in their platforms in order to wage it", the political consultant concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Twitter Suspends Donald Trump Jr.'s Account
    Trump Announces Campaign Manager Switchout Via Facebook as Twitter Lockdowns Continue
    Trump-Backed Doc Warns of Jesus' Wrath Against Facebook After Her 'Corona Cure' Video Deleted
    Tags:
    2020 election, advertising, social media, Twitter, Facebook, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse