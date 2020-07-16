Trump Announces Campaign Manager Switchout Via Facebook as Twitter Lockdowns Continue

US President Donald Trump has announced that former White House political director Bill Stepien is the new Trump 2020 re-election campaign manager - a role that was previously held by Brad Parscale.

The US president's Wednesday social media post detailed that Parsacale, "who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies" will remain on board as "Senior Advisor" to the campaign.

Stepien, who managed former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie successful 2009 campaign, is regarded as a top adviser and political operative.

“It’s an honor to continue to serve President Trump so he can continue his America First agenda in a second term,” he said in a statement, as reported by Politico.

“I will continue to support Brad Parscale as he leads the campaign, working with all of our partners in states across the country, and helping to coordinate all of our efforts to ensure the President is re-elected.”

Citing individuals close to the matter, the outlet reported that prior to receiving his new position, Stepien was overseeing an effort to unite GOP convention delegates behind Trump.

Trump asserted in his initial Facebook post that the 2020 presidential election against former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden "should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!"

Though Twitter was temporarily disabled for verified accounts such as 45's, the campaign announcement did make it to the platform within the hour.