Register
00:52 GMT12 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump, sitting next to U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, speaks during a working lunch with ambassadors of countries on the United Nations Security Council and their spouses, Monday, April 24, 2017, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington

    'New Shining Star': Will Nikki Haley Become GOP's Presidential Hopeful Either in 2024 or 2028?

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106419/73/1064197369_0:277:4392:2747_1200x675_80_0_0_478a546b5f8f32adbf6199ef69db675a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007121079858131-new-shining-star-will-nikki-haley-become-gops-presidential-hopeful-either-in-2024-or-2028/

    In recent years, Nikki Haley has emerged as a national leader within the Republican Party, according to many in the media, who have noted the former Trump administration's official's spectacular political rise. International observers have discussed Haley's chances of becoming a GOP presidential hopeful during the next election cycles.

    Ex-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley could make a good Republican presidential candidate either in 2024 or 2028 as well as a vice president in 2020, The Guardian alleged on Friday, citing the rumours floating around in Washington. 

    According to the media outlet, Haley combines a solid conservative record, foreign policy experience and strong appeal among US minorities due to her Indian Punjabi ancestry, which may one day bring her to the Oval Office.

    Haley May Be a Favorite for Republican Nomination in 2024

    "Extremely good at fundraising yet running her very own non-profit organization at the same time paired with Haley’s expertise in foreign affairs, observers agree that Haley could become a serious contender should she ever decide to be one in the first place", notes Klaus Jurgens, political analyst and journalist, outlining two possible scenarios for Haley's presidential bid:

    ·         First, if Donald Trump wins his second term, the Republicans would need "a fresh face" to hold on to the presidency after he departs the White House in 2024. Haley’s chances for a nomination are extremely good.

    ·         Second, if Trump loses, "frustrated Republican voters would be looking for a new shining star and Nikki Haley is a safe bet perhaps for 2024".

    "Of Indian-American origin and duly elected as the first US governor anywhere with this background, Haley would basically present a conservative platform with a liberal angle, aiming at scoring big time in normally Democrat oriented voter circles, too, aiming at becoming a non-male, non-white US president", Jurgens emphasises, suggesting that amid the uncertainty created by the pandemic and anti-racism protests, Haley can become "the GOP’s trump card".

    It is highly likely that Haley runs for the presidency in 2024, no matter the outcome of the 2020 contest, agrees Dr Rubrick Biegon, a lecturer in international relations at the University of Kent.

    "She would be a relatively formidable candidate on paper", the academic presumes. "Haley would seem to have appeal with some segments of the electorate that have moved away from the Republican Party in recent elections, namely suburban women."

    On the one hand, her record over the years was fairly conservative, so "that may endear her to the GOP base". On the other hand, the fact that she's a woman of "colour" might make it easier for her to attract votes of the more independent-leaning electorate, according to Biegon.

    There will be a crowded field of Republican contenders in 2024, including Scott Walker, John Kasich, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton and others, foresees Robert Spitzer, an American political scientist and author. However, even under these circumstances, Nikki Haley is "very well positioned to become a party leader and vie for the nomination for president", he observes.

    The author remarks that the former UN ambassador is not so closely tied to Trump to be dragged down with him in the case of his defeat, which can also be seen as her advantage.

    However, having named Haley "a fascinating candidate for the Republican Party", Laura Wilson, a political science professor at the University of Indianapolis, expresses concerns with regard to the ex-UN ambassador's chances of winning a race for the White House.

    "As an Indian-American woman, she represents more diversity than traditional Republican candidates", Wilson presumes. "President Trump’s own base is loyal specifically to him as a candidate and politician; they represent a small but thus far solid part of the Republican Party and it is difficult to foresee another victory for Republicans without that support."
    United States President Donald Trump speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley before a meeting during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    Donald Trump Nikki Haley United Nations

    Trump Shouldn't Change Horses in Midstream

    The observers' views on whether Haley could become Trump's new running mate in 2020 differ as well.

    According to Klaus Jurgens, a window of opportunity may open for the ex-UN ambassador if "Trump starts to worry about his re-election chances": in order to give a boost to his campaign, the president may replace his current candidate for vice president "with no one other than yes you guessed it, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley", the political analyst hypothesizes.

    Still, Wilson argues that while it is always possible, changing out vice presidents at this point would be politically risky and hard to explain.

    "Vice President Pence has enjoyed generally good approval numbers, particularly relative to President Trump", she stresses. "He originally carried the religiously conservative and Midwest voters for the ticket and replacing him with someone like Haley would be hard to explain for the large swath of voters who supported the ticket because of Pence."

    The political science professor does not rule out that "the greatest advantage of a switch like this is invigorating the ticket, particularly important if Joe Biden selects a woman as his vice presidential running partner as a way to attract female voters". In the event of this, Haley would be able to "undercut Trump’s challenge with women voters and voters of color, aiming to bring that support to the Republican ticket", Wilson explains.

    "Beyond identity politics, she has both state and national government experience, but so does Pence and he has already served a term in the office and thus has an advantage against Haley in having that specific experience", the political scientist concludes.

    This is not the first time that Haley has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the vice presidency: in 2012, then-Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney allegedly considered her as a running mate; in January 2016, The Economist listed her among possible vice-presidential contenders.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Nikki Haley Was Under Consideration to ‘Step in as Vice President’ Ahead of 2020 Race, Book Claims
    What May Add to Former US Ambassador Nikki Haley’s Decision to Run for President in 2024
    Fake Polls? Why Biden's 'Nationwide Lead' Over Trump Says Nothing About the Election Outcome
    Tags:
    2020 election, vice president, presidential bid, United Nations, Nikki Haley, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Practice Makes Perfect: Training Routine of Flight Attendants
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse