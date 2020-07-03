Register
19:29 GMT03 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump walks along the Colonnade as he arrives prior to signing an executive order on police reform at a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 16, 2020

    Will '43 Alumni for Biden' Steal Trump's GOP Votes & Nix His Re-Election Bid in November?

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107963/59/1079635936_0:0:3080:1733_1200x675_80_0_0_e066e552059ebaf5bf8640074bf39ef0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007031079789464-will-43-alumni-for-biden-steal-trumps-gop-votes--nix-his-re-election-bid-in-november/

    A group of approximately 200 former George W. Bush administration and campaign officials kicked off a new super PAC called "43 Alumni for Biden" on Wednesday with an aim to mobilise GOP voters disenchanted with Donald Trump. US observers have discussed whether the group will become a game-changer during the November election.

    According to NBC News, "43 Alumni for Biden" is planning to release “testimonial videos” with praise for the former vice president from top-level Republicans.

    "We endorse Joe Biden not necessarily in full support of his political agenda but rather in full agreement with the urgent need to restore the soul of this nation", Karen Kirksey, the director of the committee who worked on the Bush 2000 election campaign, said in an official statement.

    Will '43 Alumni' Upset Trump's Applecart?

    Meanwhile, a number of polls indicate that Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in crucial swing states. For its part, a 30 June survey by the Pew Research Centre reads that the incumbent president trails his Democratic vis-a-vis on "most personal traits and major issues".

    "In a tight election, every potential edge matters", opines Chris Cooper, a Madison distinguished professor at Western Carolina University. "Prominent Republicans breaking with Trump could be one of the signals that let rank-and-file party members feel comfortable splitting their ticket—voting for Biden for the presidency, while supporting Republicans down the ballot".

    Ross Baker, a political science professor at Rutgers University, shares a similar stance: according to him, due to their influence and visibility, prominent anti-Trump GOP members "have the ability to persuade fellow Republicans to at least consider voting" for the ex-vice president.

    "This is more than just a set of disgruntled, out of the loop Republicans", echoes David McCuan, a political science professor at Sonoma State University.

    According to him, the rise of a new anti-Trump super PAC is remarkable for two reasons: first, the group "43 Alumni for Biden" is another example of protest politics within the GOP establishment; second, it shows that there are many actors within the Republican Party who are alienated by the president's manner, methods, and response to crises.

    Never Trumpers Movement is Nothing Particularly New

    The recent announcement was preceded by a New York Times report that hinted at the alleged divide within the Republican Party. On 6 June, the newspaper claimed that former President George W. Bush "won’t support Mr. Trump’s re-election", adding that Senator Mitt Romney, the widow of Senator John McCain - Cindy McCain, and former Secretary of State Colin Powell won't vote for the incumbent president either. The report forecast that "other GOP officials" may follow suit.

    Still, the development does not seem to be something new, since neither Mitt Romney, nor the McCains, nor Colin Powell voted for Trump in 2016, according to media reports. As for George W. Bush, his spokesman stated on 8 June that The New York Times report claiming that the former president won't support Trump's re-election was "completely made up".

    "In 2016 a group of Republicans opposed to Donald Trump on moral and political grounds was identified as 'Never Trumpers' but no matter what they tried, they could not stop Trump from winning their party's nomination", explains Sean D. Foreman, a professor of political science at Florida-based Barry University.

    However, neither negative comments by prominent conservative leaders, nor "tell-all" books, nor anonymous quotes, nor explicit criticism have done much damage to Trump's core supporters, according to the professor. Likewise, it is unclear whether the mostly elitist "43 Alumni for Biden" and other prominent GOP members will resonate with the working class Trump supporters, he adds.

    Timothy Hagle, a political science professor at the University of Iowa, echoes Foreman by saying that not only did some Republicans vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016, but there were also Democrats who could not support Clinton and supported the Green Party candidate or someone else.

    "In other words, there are often some disaffected members of a candidate's party who will support an opposing candidate", the political scientist elaborates.

    New Super PAC's Influence Within GOP is Minimal

    While the US mainstream media is enthusiastically discussing the emergence of the anti-Trump GOP group, the latest Gallup poll shows that Trump continues to enjoy at least 85% approval among Republicans, which is higher than that of former President George W. Bush during his entire second term.

    Furthermore, according to Los Angeles Times, "Trump’s average support level among his fellow partisans is higher than for any president of either party since Eisenhower", which throws the assumption of a supposed GOP split over the incumbent president's performance into question.

    The new super PAC's "visibility" is unlikely to help Never Trumpers produce any considerable effect on the balance of forces within the GOP, Hagle says.

    "I would say that the influence of such groups within the Republican Party is minimal", the professor presumes. "Polls regularly show that the vast majority of Republicans support Trump. They may not like his style, but generally approve of what he has done.  At the very least, they probably still like Biden even less".

    He does not rule out that the new endeavour may help Biden to some extent, but in the end "it may just be a lot of money and resources spent with little effect".

    Additionally, the former Bush officials' political baggage may not affect the "43 Alumni for Biden" campaign the way the group wants, deems Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar. According to him, the Bush administration in some sense compromised itself, being known "for its war mongering and interventionist policy".

    "President Trump has an America First policy, and he recognises that our foreign intervention, particularly using military force, must be limited to situations where American interests are substantially at stake", the congressman says. "The Bush doctrine sought to simply flex military muscle everywhere, but accomplished nothing. Indeed, thousands of lives were lost, and trillions of dollars spent under the Bush Doctrine".

    In light of this, it makes perfect sense for those who beat the drums of war constantly to oppose Trump and favour Biden, who will be easily led into conflicts, Paul Gosar concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Former US President George W. Bush Says It’s 'Time for America to Examine Our Tragic Failures'
    New York Times Claim George W. Bush Won't Vote Trump 'Completely Made Up', Spokesman Says
    43 Alumni: Ex-George W. Bush Allies Back Joe Biden to Mobilise Republicans Against Trump
    Tags:
    US Presidential Campaign, Joe Biden, Super PAC, 2020 election, GOP, Republican Party, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 June - 03 July
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse