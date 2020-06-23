Register
17:42 GMT23 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    National security adviser John Bolton listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House

    Bolton's Exposé Unlikely to Cost Trump Votes But May Come at Price for the Ex-Aide, Scholars Say

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107503/60/1075036086_0:255:4890:3005_1200x675_80_0_0_86f6a73558ca06548d77c354e5d99dd5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006231079699465-boltons-expos-unlikely-to-cost-trump-votes-but-may-come-at-price-for-the-ex-aide-scholars-say/

    On 23 June, the much discussed memoir by ex-national security adviser John Bolton was released a few days after some pirated editions appeared online. American academics and law experts have explained why the White House and the GOP have failed to stop the release of the book given that their candidate's re-election bid is at stake.

    Despite the White House's attempt to block the publication of Bolton's book, Judge Royce Lamberth of the DC District Court concluded last Saturday that though the former top aide's conduct "raises grave national security concerns", an injunction is not "an appropriate remedy".

    Most juicy excerpts from the potentially scandalous opus have already found their way into the media, including claims that President Donald Trump asked the Chinese to help him win in 2020; was unaware of Britain's nuclear power status and is constantly being mocked by his entourage.

    Why White House Failed to Ban Bolton's Memoir

    "The First Amendment to the Constitution guarantees free speech, which permits Bolton to write the book", explains Gary Nordlinger, a professor at the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University.

    According to him, this Constitutional right was behind Federal Judge Royce Lamberth's decision to deny the Trump administration's request to block its publication. In addition, the professor doesn’t agree that Bolton's memoir would be damaging to US national security: "International leaders already know Donald Trump's weaknesses and it is not like Bolton published the blueprints for the next generation of weapons systems", he says.

    "In a free society, you can make dissemination of speech difficult but never impossible", echoes Richard Vatz, a distinguished professor of rhetoric and communication at Towson University, adding that the attempts to stop the book's publication are a "pseudo-issue".

    It is not the first time that a former government official has divulged all sorts of things about a current president in a book while said president is still in office. Bob Beatty, a political science professor at Washburn University in Topeka, recollects that Donald Regan, a White House chief of staff from 1985 to 1987 "even said that President Ronald Reagan was influenced by an astrologer that his wife, Nancy, consulted to help her with choosing dates to schedule events".

    Even national security concerns are hardly a stumbling block in revealing state secrets to the public, according to Beatty.

    "The most influential case was the famous Pentagon Papers case during the Vietnam War", the political scientist highlights. "Essentially the Supreme Court ruled that the White House could not stop publication of classified material before it was published but there could be ramifications after it was published".

    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd as he arrives onstage at his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd as he arrives onstage at his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020.

    Bolton's Book Won't Hurt Trump's Campaign Much

    Though the book has already made a lot of noise, the observers express doubts that the "bombshell" revelations will have a meaningful impact on Trump's re-election chances.

    "I think the effect will be likely marginal", deems Richard Vatz. "On one hand Bolton's generally credible accusations that Trump is self-serving in statecraft is concerning to most voters, but his supporters are more likely to focus on the fact that in Bolton's eyes Trump is trying to extricate the United States from endless foreign entanglements, entanglements that Bolton thinks are critical but Trump supporters think are not and are destructively endless".

    He presumes that the accusations of Trump's apparent ignorance can be rationalised by his supporters as Bolton "not understanding Trump's sarcasm".

     "'Oh, are you a nuclear power?' he asks about the UK. Is that ignorance or taunting? Or did he actually say that?" Vatz asks rhetorically.

    According to the professor, while Trump's ad hoc style of making foreign and domestic policy, as detailed in the book, "reinforces Democrats' panic" it at the same time reinvigorates "Trump supporters' confidence in the president that he is avoiding old decision-making paradigms".

    "It is June: the book will add to the intensity of Trump haters and lovers – slightly a minus for the president is the most reasonable speculation", he believes.

    For his part, Bob Beatty suggests that though Bolton's revelations will have little impact now they could have "a small, marginal impact late in the campaign".

    "No doubt the race will tighten in the coming months, so the Bolton revelations, rather than having a direct impact on the race, could indirectly impact the race in the fall when Biden debates Trump and the issue is brought up - where it undoubtedly will - by Biden and his running mate in the presidential debates", he predicts.

    At the same time, Beatty shreds the premise that the book may cost Trump GOP votes: "At this point the GOP by and large - both at the elite level and the mass level - seems to be supporting Trump 'come hell or high water'", the political scientist asserts.

    Bolton May Face Legal Consequences

    While the publication of Bolton's memoir is unlikely to come at a great cost for the president, his former top aide may potentially reap a whirlwind, according to the observers. Previously, Trump threatened Bolton with potential "legal consequences" if the former national security adviser proceeds with publishing his book.

    "I will consider every conversation with me as president highly classified. So that would mean that if he wrote a book and if the book gets out, he's broken the law. That's called criminal liability. That's a big thing", the president said.

    Trump's threats aren't empty, since "the federal court found Bolton published his book in violation of federal law that protects national security", elaborates Robert Barns, a US constitutional, civil trial and criminal tax lawyer.

    "The court's finding that Bolton 'lost his gamble' means that Bolton will likely be stripped of all profits from the book and faces a serious risk of federal criminal charges", he explains. "For his critics, Bolton ending up broke and in prison would be appropriate given his decades-long history of pushing millions around the world into early graves through ceaseless war-mongering".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Kremlin on Bolton's Claim About Trump Being Late for 2018 Talks: Putin Never Waits for Anybody
    Bolton Book: Trump Wanted to Exit NATO Over Nord Stream 2, Spending Gaps
    Bolton’s New Book Reveals Which World Politicians Trump Adores, Respects and Really Dislikes
    Tags:
    2020 election, classified information, book, John Bolton, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse