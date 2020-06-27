Register
07:31 GMT27 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian forces in the city of Amuda, north Syria

    How US Sanctions Cementing Russia, Iran, and China's Influence on Syria's Geopolitical Orientation

    © AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    180
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107851/41/1078514194_0:70:3072:1798_1200x675_80_0_0_3a50e5a4222780ead92e4bb7fe481740.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006271079731055-how-us-sanctions-cementing-russia-iran-and-chinas-influence-on-syrias-geopolitical-orientation/

    US envoy James F. Jeffrey's remark that Washington is no longer seeking Assad's ouster should be taken with a grain of salt as regime change in Syria remains America's priority, argues international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda, explaining how US sanctions have accelerated the rapprochement between Syria, Russia, Iran, and China.

    On Tuesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem highlighted that the US Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act seeks nothing short of starving the citizens of the Arab Republic. Besides this, the latest batch of sanctions is targeting those engaged in reconstruction activities in the war-torn country.

    The Caesar Act came into force on 17 June imposing sanctions on 39 Syrian officials including President Bashar al-Assad and his wife and envisaging penalties against any global actor that does business with Damascus. Nevertheless, the Syrian foreign minister expressed confidence that Damascus would manage to overcome the challenge.

    'US Sanctions are a Tool of Regime Change Policy'

    The ramping up of the Trump administration's "illegal economic war of sanctions" on the Arab Republic marks "a shift in methodology" in its long-held policy of regime change against Syria, says Mark Sleboda, a US military veteran and international affairs and security analyst.

    According to the military veteran, the US has focused on implementing sanctions since a jihadi proxy war and overt military invasion and occupation of Syrian territory and resources have failed thus far to achieve Washington's primary goal - regime change in Damascus.

    “The sanctions are multifaceted and target separately and together the Syrian president, his family and top officials, the Syrian political and economic elite, and the larger Syrian population".

    Though the White House is claiming that the measures "are not intended to harm the Syrian people", they are striving to make the Syrian people "scream" from worsening economic conditions thus "increasing discontent among the Syrian elite by further impoverishing and isolating them", according to Sleboda.

    "The evolution of US policy towards Syria is best described as 'Regime change or we burn the country. Regime change or we occupy the country. Regime change or we starve the country'", the analyst opines.

    The US has instrumentalised its sanctions policy against Syria for decades and gradually stepped up the restrictions since the beginning of the civil war in 2011. Speaking to the UN Security Council in April 2020, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, highlighted that a series of sanctions imposed by the US, the EU, Canada, and Turkey on Syria over the years pose a serious challenge to the country amid the coronavirus pandemic as they prevent nations from providing the Arab Republic with medical equipment.

    A view shows vehicles driving in Syria's northern city of Aleppo on the third day of Eid al-Fitr holiday as coronavirus restrictions are eased amid the COVID-19 pandemic, on May 26, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 /
    A view shows vehicles driving in Syria's northern city of Aleppo on the third day of Eid al-Fitr holiday as coronavirus restrictions are eased amid the COVID-19 pandemic, on May 26, 2020.

    'Assad Doesn't Have to Go': What's Behind Washington's Remark

    Special Representative for Syria Engagement James F. Jeffrey's remark that the US is no longer insisting that Assad "has to go" does not mean any change of heart among Washington's policy makers, Sleboda suggests, adding that the envoy's statement that US sanctions are about changing "regime behaviour" should not be taken at face value or seriously.

    "Among the long list of sanctions against Syria are not only sectoral and secondary sections against the Syrian economy, but also specific individual sanctions targeting the person of the Syrian president, his top officials, and even his wife and family. To suggest therefore that 'regime change' is not the goal of this illegal economic war is pure obfuscation and crude sophistry", the analyst emphasises.

    Washington's statements are actually nothing new, he notes, recollecting that they "date back to Trump first taking power in the US and a shift in tone in Washington in line with his campaign rhetoric against policies of 'regime change' abroad". However, the US policy towards Syria has not changed over the years, just Washington's way of carrying it out has.

    Anti-Syria Sanctions Have Negative Impact on the Whole Region

    Trump's sanctions policy has recently met some criticism from Stratfor, an American geopolitical intelligence platform, sometimes referred to as the "shadow CIA". The entity suggested that the White House's Syria sanctions policy will keep the Arab Republic "firmly in Russia and Iran's corner". According to Sleboda, the geopolitical impact of sanctions is even bigger than that as they negatively affect "the wider regional economy and stability".

    "It has already been widely noted in the Western and Gulf media that the brutal sanctions on Syria are having a devastating knock on effect also on the economies and peoples of Lebanon, Iraq, the US puppet Kurdish pseudo-state in east Syria, Jordan and elsewhere, as these regional economies are interconnected and dependent on each other for trade", Sleboda points out.

    According to the analyst, the severe consequences of the US sanctions policy "are certain to also further politically destabilise the greater Levant and Middle East leading to a resulting power vacuum and increased terrorism in a vicious circle". Besides this, some in the Gulf Cooperation Council feel concerned that the sanctions will prevent them from reconciling with Damascus and taking part in lucrative reconstruction projects in the Arab Republic as well as gaining some political leverage against the Syrian authorities, Sleboda opines.

    Thus, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has found itself in America's crosshairs over its rapproachement with the Assad government and opening an embassy in Damascus. On 17 June, James Jeffrey singled out the UAE, threatening it with the Ceasar Act: “Anyone who engages in economic activities, whether in the UAE or in other countries...may be targeted by these sanctions", the US official said.

    It appears that reconstruction and investment in the Syrian Arab Republic will be solely from Russia, Iran, China, and others, Sleboda underscores, adding that it will "further cement those states' influence on the geopolitical orientation of Syria, if that was even in doubt".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    From Space to Syria's Hmeymim: Russia Marks 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory Over Nazism
    Militants Shell Settlements in Syria's Idlib, Aleppo Provinces, Russian Military Says
    Russia, Syria Say US Wants to Exchange Rukban Camp Refugees for Int'l Aid to Militants
    Tags:
    reconstruction, China, Iran, Russia, sanctions, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse