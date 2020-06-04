Register
11:55 GMT04 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A delegation of the Indian Army, right, marches to meet the delegation of the Chinese army, left, at a Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control at Bumla, Indo-China Border, Monday, Oct. 30, 2006

    Ex-Indian Army Colonel Explains Why Thousands of Chinese Troops Can't Enter Contested Site

    © AP Photo / MUSTAFA QURAISHI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107706/27/1077062765_0:118:3220:1930_1200x675_80_0_0_ec73892e65983f9295c840c19e2dce3f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006041079513912-ex-indian-army-colonel-explains-why-thousands-of-chinese-troops-cant-enter-contested-site/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian and Chinese troops have engaged in a stand-off for weeks at three or four locations along the 4,057 km Line of Actual Control. Both the sides have accused each other of breaching the loosely-demarcated border in the remote, snowy deserts of India's Ladakh region.

    Colonel (Ret.) S. Dinny, who served as the commanding officer of the Pangong Tso battalion as late as 2017, spoke to Sputnik about the ongoing stand-off in eastern Ladakh and why it keeps happening in the region every year. The Colonel also refuted the claim made by the Indian media about the presence of thousands of People’s Liberation Army troops inside Indian territory.

    Sputnik:  Many think that People's Liberation Army troops crossed the Indian side of the border in large numbers. Could you please elaborate upon the topography and where the current stand-off is going on? 

    Colonel Dinny: For understanding of the topography, different parts of lake are marked as finger 1 to finger 8. India claims that the Line of Actual Control passes near finger 8 while China claims that its side of boundary stretches to finger 4. So between finger 4 and finger 8,  troops from both sides conduct patrols on a regular basis. 

    Pangong lake
    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Arkadeep Meta / Pangong lake
    Pangong lake

    However, a “large number” does not mean that thousands of troops trespassed the Chinese perception of LAC i.e. finger 4, west of which the Indian post lies. This could be some troops, which are definitely more than those present in a normal situation.

    Sputnik: Can 5,000-10,000 troops come to the area where the dispute is taking place, as the Indian media is claiming? 

    Colonel Dinny: It is impossible. China made the all-weather road between their base at Sirijap and finger 4 (the Chinese perception of the Line of Actual Control) during Kargil war in 1999, when there were lesser troops present. But from finger 4 to the Indian base, the terrain is so difficult that only a single person can move on the track at a time, forget any vehicle. So, definitely the ongoing stand-off is on the track which the Chinese built between finger 4 and finger 8. Any movement in the common area is observed by the two sides 24/7 and any movement from their side can be reciprocated in the same number by India as well.

    Sputnik: Is there a possibility that Chinese troops may build permanent infrastructure as claimed by some satellite imagery experts and change the status quo between F-4 and F-8?

    © AFP 2020 / Tauseef MUSTAFA
    Indian Army Rubbishes Viral Video of 'Violent Clashes' With Chinese Troops in Ladakh
    Colonel Dinny: We are not very sure as of now. There are dozens of places where there is differing perception of the Line of Actual Control. China knows that if they try to change the status quo in the Galwan valley or Pangong Tso, India can also retaliate in similar manner in different places. So, I think this current stand-off at Pangong Tso is somewhat similar to the past skirmishes where troops from two sides would embroil in a fight while crossing each other somewhere between F-4 and F-8 during patrolling. Sometimes they don’t let the other side complete the patrolling by halting them at the crossing point  or before finger 8 for India while finger 4 for Chinese troops; which lead to skirmishes. However, the escalation is definitely much higher than before. 

    Sputnik: You commanded the Indian side in the contested region. Is the current stand-off still localised or has it really flared-up at a larger level?

    Colonel Dinny: Yes, I still believe that this stand-off is localised. The two sides patrol the contested region on an almost daily basis but physical fights rarely happen. There are 5 to 6 times out of 100 patrols when there is an altercation and out of those, only one or two incidents get flared up like this. 

    And with the wisdom of local commanders, we have sorted out the problems in the past and I hope that this will also be ended on 6 June, when the military commanders of the two sides will meet.

    Sputnik: Does infrastructure development aggravate the Chinese concerns in the area? 

    A man walks inside a conference room used for meetings between military commanders of China and India, at the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009
    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi/File Photo
    China Objects to India’s Ongoing Wargames in Northeastern Arunachal Pradesh - Report
    Colonel Dinny: Yes, you can say that, as India has expedited the infrastructure build-up over many years. Now almost every post has some kind of connectivity and all-weather roads have also been constructed. So this leads to frequent contact with Chinese troops in many areas while carrying out patrolling along the Line of Actual Control. And like in Pangong Tso, there are several areas along the border where there are two perceptions of the line  of Actual Control.

    Sputnik: What could be a permanent solution to the stand-off, that has been taking place for years, in this region?

    Colonel Dinny: Presently there is no map that demarcates the boundary between the two nations. If we can reach an agreement that clearly establishes the LAC, then we can patrol peacefully up to the LAC. But, at the current moment, it seems impossible, as China does not want to solve the border issue. China would like to keep India engaged with border issues. 

    Sputnik: Can the LAC in this region demilitarise? Is this possible to keep an eye on no man's land (F-4 to F-8) through technology and have no physical movement?

    Colonel Dinny: There is a possibility to keep an eye on border using technology, drones or aircraft, but first we have to establish the boundary. Right now, the troops of the two sides patrol according to their perception. There is no pillar or anything that can establish the border.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Vocal for Local: India Has 3 New Guidelines to Attract Manufacturing Firms as Alternative to China
    Chinese Media Warns New Delhi of 'Punishment' Over India-Made 'Remove China Apps' Software
    India Starts Work on Emergency Landing Airstrip in Kashmir Amid Border Stand-off with China
    Tags:
    Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi, Ladakh region, Indian Army, People's Liberation Army, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse