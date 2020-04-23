Register
10:25 GMT23 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Passengers walk in an empty terminal at the airport of Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 19, 2020

    Aviation Industry to Face 'Serious' Impact Of COVID-19 Crisis, Nations Must Provide Lifelines - IATA

    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107864/09/1078640988_0:232:3072:1960_1200x675_80_0_0_42e095e1359c6ff287b3a0a1597cdef6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004231079056971-aviation-industry-to-face-serious-impact-of-covid-19-crisis-nations-must-provide-lifelines---iata/

    The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted industries worldwide, with the aviation and hospitality sectors suffering massive profit losses and uncertainty as global leaders grapple with forming a unified response to tackle the spread of the virus.

    Sputnik spoke to Mr Chris Goater, assistant director of corporate communications in Europe for the International Air Transport Association, about the wider impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the European aviation industry and strategies to tackle the crisis.

    SPUTNIK: Can you give us a picture of how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting international aviation industries, and what are the potential consequences if governments fail to act?

    Chris Goater: Regarding the impact of COVID-19, our latest economic assessment assumes that there is some return of traffic in the second half of the year, but what we're increasingly seeing is that it's unlikely to return sharply.

    Domestic travel is likely to resume, but a lot of international services will not in 2020, so this estimate may well prove to be an underestimate. We will have to see what the response is once the restrictions start to be lifted.

    This is a very serious situation for airlines. They have never seen this kind of collapse before, and that's why it's essential that governments step in to assist the industry, because, not only are the remaining flights going on, such as cargo flights and others, bring in crucial materials, but aviation also needs to be ready and prepared for a restart of the global economy and support it.

    If airlines go under, there's not going to be the opportunity for that, and that will further damage the global economy. So it's absolutely crucial that governments step in to help the industry at this time.

    SPUTNIK: Media reports have covered several carriers, including Flybe, Monarch and potentially EasyJet falling into administration in recent history due to revenue shortages, with further carriers urging rescue deals over the past weeks. From your assessments, are there any specific carriers that are vulnerable, whether national or low-cost? Which types of flights (international or domestic) are more at risk?

    Chris Goater: There isn't one type of carrier that's struggling here as they're all struggling. It doesn't matter in which part of the world, or if you're a low-cost or legacy carrier. We are, as an industry, in unprecedented dire straits.

    Just as EasyJet issued profit warnings, everyone is doing the same and under severe strain. We've seen a number of carriers effectively grounding their entire fleet in order to remain an ongoing entity despite being unable to fly.

    It's difficult to say which airlines are the most vulnerable, but what is certain is that, without government assistance, we will see widespread bankruptcies of airlines across the world.

    SPUTNIK: Aside from the pandemic, are there any external factors affecting the worsening situation of the global aviation forecast, even after lockdowns are lifted?

    Chris Goater: What we have seen in the last few years is a fairly robust passenger market which had been expanding slightly above trend, and the long-term trend is about five to ten loads, or the measure of planes full of passengers, which has been slightly bettered over recent years.

    But we noticed this trend was falling in 2019, so according to this forecast, based on this period to 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic hit, we expected passenger growth around 4.1 percent and cargo growth, which slowed significantly in 2019 to negative growth, was only forecasted to increase moderately even before the pandemic.

    We were seeing a moderate slowdown in growth, not at crisis levels, but as part of an economic cycle, which the industry was prepared and ready for. The industry has been very successful in pushing its load factor up, which reached up to 80 percent prior to the pandemic, which is remarkable. That means that we can operate profitably.

    Obviously, coronavirus has changed all of that. It was impossible to cut the capacity as fast as demand had collapsed, and, more importantly now, we're not sure how much growth will return, so it's very difficult to plan ahead in terms of what capacity the industry should have ready to go.

    We want to support growth and a return to traffic, but we don't know how the public will respond or what restrictions government will put into place. So it's extremely important going forward that there is a harmonised, predictable and logical way of opening up markets, providing public confidence to travel so that we can start to bring capacity back. It's going to be a very difficult process.

    SPUTNIK: Governments have pledged to help the industry, with US president Donald Trump pledging $25bn this week and the European Union agreeing on funds as part of a €500bn rescue deal. Do you believe these are sufficient measures to rescue the sector, or is more needed?

    Chris Goater: We haven't put specific number on the amount required as it will vary depending on the individual needs of carriers. Notably, we have a short-term emergency, but given that growth in the wider economy will remain very subdued, we can expect that traffic will not rebound fast, meaning airlines will be facing significant problems going ahead.

    The point about bailing out carriers or and providing liquidity to keep going, whether via direct financial aid, loans and other methods, its really important to preserve competition and vital to keep the choice the public has become accustomed to. But if we do see airlines going under or merging, that would be a shame for market competition.

    This isn't about keeping 'zombie carriers' going indefinitely when they can survive on their own, and there needs to be an exit strategy for providing government aid and allow airlines to operate on a commercial basis, profitably and with the right mix of capacity. But we're speaking on a relatively short-term situation where airlines can be preserved and can restart to get the choice to customers and restart the industry so that the global economy can recover.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    COVID-19-Hit Indian Aviation Sector Seeks Short-Term Support, Help With Salaries From Government
    Lufthansa Boss: Airline Loses Over $1 Million Every Hour, Holds Talks for State Aid
    EasyJet Founder Warns Carrier Could Go Bust in August Despite Gov't Loan Request, Shareholder Payout
    Virgin Australia Goes Bust Amid COVID-19 Pandemic After Canberra Strikes Down Gov't-Backed Bailout
    Tags:
    IATA, airline, economic impact, economic growth, profit warning, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19, aviation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse