Register
14:58 GMT06 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An Airbus in British airline EasyJet livery is pictured on July 3, 2015 on the tarmac at the Lille-Lesquin airport, northern France.

    EasyJet Founder Warns Carrier Could Go Bust in August Despite Gov't Loan Request, Shareholder Payout

    © AFP 2020 / DENIS CHARLET
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202004061078853729-easyjet-founder-warns-carrier-could-go-bust-in-august-despite-govt-loan-request-shareholder-payout/

    The news comes as the company founder, whose family owns one-third of carrier shares, seeks to remove chief financial officer Andrew Findlay ahead of an extraordinary general meeting and a scandal involving a £174m payout to shareholders, according to reports.

    EasyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou has warned that the carrier could go bust in August if fails to cancel a major order of over 100 Airbus jets.

    He wrote in an open letter that his main objective was to "terminate the £4.5bn contract between easyJet and Airbus for 107 additional useless aircraft", it was revealed on Monday.

    He wrote: “If this £4.5 billion liability to Airbus is preserved – and not cancelled – by the easyJet board then, I regret to report, easyJet will run out of money around August 2020, perhaps even earlier.

    Sir Stelios also warned that, despite hopes the aviation industry would resume flights in June, passegers may not see mass travel until much later. 

    He said: “Almost every country in Europe has now closed its borders to foreigners. Nobody really knows when they will open again. Fear has now taken over human behaviour when it comes to any form of foreign travel. Each country will want to keep others out for much longer than the date that their own local national lockdown ends.

    EasyJet may feel more like "a start-up trying to find a few profitable routes" than a major carrier by the end of the lockdown period, he said.

    Speaking on whether certain destinations would remain popular, he asked: “How many Brits will want to fly to northern Italy or Spain on holiday this June and vice-versa? Not many I think.

    Sir Stelios also criticised a Credit Suisse report last week, stating it was an "assumption" that his carrier would fly all Airbus 330 and 350 aircraft to full capacity in October this year.

    He added: “Terminating the Airbus contract is the only chance current shareholders have to maintain any value in their shares. If easyJet terminates the Airbus contract, then it does not need loans from the UK taxpayer and it has the best chance to survive and thrive in the future.

    Shares of the company plummeted from 1,517.0000 to 494.0000 from mid-February to mid-March, figures revealed

    Speaking on the letter, an easyJet spokesperson said: “The board is managing the unprecedented challenges facing the airline and the aviation sector as a whole. We remain absolutely focused on short term liquidity, removing expenditure from the business alongside safeguarding jobs and ensuring the long-term future of the airline.

    A general meeting would be an "unhelpful distraction" from tackling the immediate issues the business faced, the spokesperson concluded.

    The low-cost carrier was also forced to ground its entire fleet in late March and was forced to cut roughly 75 percent of flights despite repatriating citizens stranded abroad.

    But Sir Stelios has come under fire for pressing forward with a £174m dividend payout to company shareholders, despite asking the UK government for a taxpayer-funded loan, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

    Sir Stelios also will receive £60m in payouts from the dividend, the Sunday Times reported, with company chief executive, Johan Lundgren, telling BBC radio on Saturday that it was "something that we are legally obliged to do".

    Related:

    Airbus Restarts Spanish, French Plants With New Health Protocols As Coronavirus Hits Aviation Sector
    Flybe Collapse Prompts Anger, Confusion in UK Aviation Industry Following Failed Gov't Lifeline
    Live And Let Die: US Should Let Aviation Giant Boeing 'Go Bankrupt', Not Bailed Out, Economist Says
    EasyJet Grounds All Planes Due to COVID-19 as 1,000s of Airline Staff Offered New NHS Jobs
    Tags:
    Airbus A350, Airbus A321, Airbus, profit warning, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19, bailout, EasyJet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse