Register
13:28 GMT20 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu on November 26, 2014

    Waste of Time to Be Involved in Group Where Pakistan Doesn’t Share Same View - Ex-Diplomat on SAARC

    © AFP 2020 / NARENDRA SHRESTHA / POOL
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004201079029008-waste-of-time-to-be-involved-in-group-where-pakistan-doesnt-share-same-view---ex-diplomat-on-saarc/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The eight-member South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) was founded in 1985 with the aim of achieving regional and economic cooperation. However, its relevance and existence has become questionable due to the ongoing conflicts between India and Pakistan.

    Disagreements over the distribution of COVID-19 emergency funds among member states has not been the only time that Pakistan has impeded India’s effort at the forum, but it certainly indicates that any revival of SAARC remains a distant dream, says former Indian diplomat Gopalaswami Parthasarathy.

    “I find it a waste of time to be involved in an organisation where Pakistan does not share the views on free trade, investment or anything with others”, he explains.

    The COVID-19 emergency fund is an Indian initiative where member countries distributed funds as per their capability to tackle the pandemic in the region. After pledging to contribute $3 million, Pakistan, last month, demanded that the fund should be “administered by the SAARC Secretariat and that the [means] for the fund’s utilisation should be finalised through consultations with the member states as per the SAARC Charter”.

    The annual summit of SAARC had been suspended after India and other member countries boycotted the 2016 scheduled meeting in Islamabad following a series of militant attacks on Indian military camps.

    Parthasarathy, who was previously Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, believes “SAARC has been undermined and destabilized by Pakistan and most of its time is wasted in raising erroneous, irrelevant issues like making China a member of the SAARC.”

    While China is one of the nine observer members in the organisation, talk of China joining SAARC as a permanent member were raised in 2014. The proposal was immediately rejected by India while Pakistan supported it. Back in 2014, Liu Zongyi, a scholar at the Shanghai Institute of International Studies, had even termed it as India’s “attempt to retain its supremacy in the South Asian bloc”, adding that its arch rival is "afraid" that an anti-India group will take shape if China joins the eight-member forum.

    Pakistan Fails at Implementation 

    Pakistan has failed to comply with SAARC agreements time and again, the former Indian diplomat points out while noting that Pakistan did not even get to the first stage of implementing the free trade agreement.

    “It (Pakistan) has refused to implement the SAARC Free Trade Agreement. SAARC will not remain relevant as long as Pakistan continues behaving the way it has behaved. We had a long term plan. We decided that SAARC will become a free trade area by 2010, a customs union by 2015, and a common market by 2020,” says Parthasarathy.

    Pakistan, along with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka, signed the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) — a free trade arrangement of the SAARC which came into force in 2006 — but was never implemented.

    “It is question of being practical. With the south Asian free trade agreement being implemented by every country except Pakistan, it is not relevant to pursue Pakistan. Pakistan doesn’t seem to understand that we have common borders with everyone except Afghanistan. They don’t have common borders with anybody in SAARC. We have got land connectivity, we have got sea connectivity, and we don’t need Pakistan. In case of Afghanistan, we use the Iranian corridor through Chahbahar,” Parthasarthy emphasised.

    Raising security concerns by claiming that India would steal sensitive information, Pakistan even backed out of the ambitious SAARC Satellite project after welcoming the idea in 2014. Now the South Asia Communication Satellite project caters to th ecommunication needs of all SAARC members - except Pakistan.

    Pakistan had asked to be a partner and insisted on being part of technical team while sharing costs with India. However, its demands were rejected.

    BIMSTEC: An Alternative? 

    Parthasarathy terms the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) as the next best alternative to SAARC.

    “We have found that we will have to look at an organization which excludes Pakistan to go ahead with regional cooperation. BIMSTEC was started for different reasons as part of ‘Look East’ but BIMSTEC fitted the bill. At the same time, there are separate agreements going on with Afghanistan and Maldives, which are not part of BIMSTEC,” he says.

    Found in 1997, BIMSTEC is an international organisation consisting of Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

    However, SAARC members, who are also part of BIMSTEC, do not see it as an alternative. Even though Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka snubbed the SAARC summit in Pakistan in 2016, in the past years they have been reiterating the relevance of resuming talks among SAARC nations, including Pakistan.

    Key Concern Around Terrorism  

    Recognising terrorism as the single largest threat to peace and stability in the south Asian region and the world, SAARC members agreed on cooperation among states under the Bangalore Summit in 1986 Declaration while terming the methods and practices of terrorism as criminal. The member states have also signed the 1987 SAARC Regional convention on Suppression of Terrorism.

    Emphasising that India doesn’t need Pakistan, the former diplomat says “in terms of terrorism, we have cooperation with everyone”. He mentions how India warned Sri Lanka about the deadly terror attack in 2019.

    Parthasarthy says that India will never get tired of trying to revive SAARC and “our efforts are genuine”.

    The SAARC members —Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lank — are currently dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and have contributed to an emergency fund to fight the pandemic.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Indian Prime Minister Calls For Reviving SAARC After Four Years of Boycott Over Pakistan
    ‘Each Member to Decide Implementation’: India Hits Out at Pakistan on Use of SAARC Emergency Fund
    India Indicates Continuation of Cooperation Among SAARC Members Despite Differences With Pakistan
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, regional cooperation, SAARC, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse