Register
09:50 GMT15 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Baba Chamliyal Mela at Indo-Pak international Border, near Jammu

    India Indicates Continuation of Cooperation Among SAARC Members Despite Differences With Pakistan

    © CC BY 2.0 / vishal dutta photo's / Indo-Pak international Border
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107676/84/1076768438_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_53eae342ce1e2c411ccbf3053aa64dd7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202004151078959531-india-indicates-continuation-of-cooperation-among-saarc-members-despite-differences-with-pakistan/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s proposal last month to revive talks among SAARC members after a four-year hiatus had come as a surprise in the midst of a pandemic, but the initiative was moved forward with the full agreement of members on 15 March with a videoconference.

    In spite of Pakistan’s discontentment over India’s role in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), the country's External Affairs Ministry has announced an e-training programme for health professionals in the member states on managing the coronavirus pandemic.

    The training will be conducted under the ministry’s Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme from 17 April to 21 April. The programme "COVID-19 Pandemic: Prevention and management guidelines for health care professionals" is under the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur.

    The ​Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme has announced two initiatives. The other initiative is called the "Capacity building programme on COVID-19 for SAARC countries" from 27 April to 6 May under the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

    However, Pakistan is excluded from the partner countries under the capacity-building programme. When Sputnik tried to confirm the exclusion from the Ministry of External Affairs, it did not receive any response.

    Last week, while boycotting a teleconference convention of commerce officers from SAARC international locations, Pakistan had stated that “such conferences might solely be efficient if spearheaded by the group’s secretariat as a substitute of India”.

    It further bickered over the COVID-19 emergency fund initiated by India last month. Making a contribution of $3 million to the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund, Pakistan had said that “all proceeds of the fund should be administered by the SAARC Secretariat and that the [means] for the Fund’s utilisation should be finalised through consultations with the member Ssates as per the SAARC Charter”.

    India clarified its stance by saying that it is for each SAARC member to decide on the timing, manner, and implementation of their SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund commitments.

    SAARC, comprised of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka,  was founded in 1985 but following the terror attacks in India in 2016 by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed had resulted in a boycott of the SAARC summit in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan.

    Related:

    Indian Prime Minister Calls For Reviving SAARC After Four Years of Boycott Over Pakistan
    India Proposes Emergency Fund for SAARC Ahead of Health Ministers' Meeting
    ‘Each Member to Decide Implementation’: India Hits Out at Pakistan on Use of SAARC Emergency Fund
    Tags:
    Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, SAARC, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    King vs. Empire State
    King vs. Empire State
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse