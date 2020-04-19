Register
15:40 GMT19 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Scientists work at a lab at the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Centre in Havana, on 12 April 2018

    Cuban Biotech to the Rescue: The Story of a Potential Anti-COVID-19 Drug Told By One of Its Creators

    © AFP 2020 / ADALBERTO ROQUE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    1110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107893/47/1078934706_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_aac25129f87bd0bbd87992bd9bb79bd9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004191079020506-cuban-biotech-to-the-rescue-the-story-of-a-potential-anti-covid-19-drug-told-by-one-of-its-creators/

    The Cuban biotech industry has offered its own tool to fight the coronavirus disease. Dr. Manuel Limonta, one of the founding fathers of Cuba's biotechnology initiative, has explained how the island nation has mastered itself in producing interferon, a drug chosen by a number of countries to treat COVID-19.

    Amid the media buzz about hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug lauded by Donald Trump as a potential cure against COVID-19, recombinant interferon remains neglected despite being one of medicines which have proven effective in curbing China's coronavirus epidemic.

    Interferons (IFN) are the group of signalling proteins produced by cells to trigger defences of a human immune system in the event of viral attacks. Discovered in 1957 they were named for their ability to "interfere" with the infection process by protecting cells from pathogens. Since then, biotechnologists found the way to artificially produce the substance it has been used as a part of complex treatment against such severe illnesses as HIV, cancer, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, pneumococcal invasive diseases, and considered instrumental against SARS-Cov and MERS-Cov.

    The specific drug that came in handy during China's fight with COVID-19 was recombinant Interferon Alpha 2b, developed by Cuba's Centres for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) and manufactured by a joint Chinese-Cuban enterprise.

    ​Dr. Manuel Limonta, one of the founders of the Centres for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) and vice president of the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), took a walk down the memory lane describing how the Caribbean nation had started producing the wonder-drug.

    Fateful Meeting: US Oncologist Clark and Fidel Castro Ruz

    While Cuba's disaster healthcare professionals have recently come to the front in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic, few know about the country's advanced biotechnological and pharmaceutical industry and research institutions. According to Dr. Limonta, it all started in the aftermath of the Cuban Revolution of 1953-1959, in the wake of Fidel Castro's  26th of July Movement.

    "Fidel was interested in the constant development of capacities for the medical care of the Cuban population with the creation of hospitals and scientific institutions to support this development", recollects Dr. Limonta. "Cuba helped other countries and also received help from the extensive exchange that has always been Cuba's policy in medical care and scientific development for health that has been practiced worldwide".

    According to the professor, recombinant interferon Alpha 2b, a Cuban-manufactured coronavirus treatment, has antecedents which the nation got access to in 1980 due to international collaboration.

    "In December 1980 the director of the MD Anderson Hospital, Professor Randolph Lee Clark visited Cuba with a group of North American doctors and in an interview with Fidel expressed his hopes that interferon could be a good medicine to fight cancer and viral diseases and that it was also used in different researches at his hospital in Houston," Dr. Limonta says.

    During this interview, Clark invited Cuban researchers to visit his centre in order to learn about the use of the new drug. Fidel took a great interest in this product and two Cuban doctors were selected to visit Clark's laboratory. One of them was Manuel Limonta and the other one Victoria Ramírez.

    Fidel Gives Green Light to Research Mission

    "The Cubans learned that [the human alpha] interferon was produced in Finland from white blood cells (WBC) and that this country was the only one that had achieved sufficient production [of the substance] for clinical applications as it was done at Anderson Hospital", the scientist recollects.

    By that time the Comandante had set his mind to the production of interferon in Cuba, and therefore he decided to send researchers to Finland to learn how to synthesise the substance.

    Dr Kari Cantell, director of the Finnish interferon project, agreed to show the production method and then a Limonta-led group of Cuban researchers, including Victoria Ramírez, Eduardo Penton, Pedro López Saura, Angela Aguilera, and Silvio Barcelona headed off to Finland for training.

    "There we learned about the production process, and in a very short time all the conditions in Cuba were created by adapting a house as a laboratory to produce leukocyte interferon (IFN-alpha)", the scientist says. "Fidel had a fervour and enthusiasm to support everything that was related to the possibility of making interferon in Cuba. This enthusiasm rubbed off on the researchers, and in a record time the production of an interferon of Cantell-like quality was started"
    A lab technician works at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology in Camaguey, Cuba on June 19, 2015
    © AFP 2020 / ADALBERTO ROQUE
    A lab technician works at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology in Camaguey, Cuba on June 19, 2015

    Cuba Launches Production in Record Time

    "Fidel used to visit the house transformed as a lab very often", Dr. Limonta recollects. "From the date our group came back from Finland in the month of March up to 28 May, when we placed in his hands the  final Interferon produced, he visited the small laboratory more than 40 times to check the evolution of the work. He used to bring a small notebook and make notes of different questions from him to the group".

    On 28 May 1981 the new substance was delivered to Fidel Castro, and pre-clinical and clinical tests for the use of the alpha interferon began almost immediately.

    "A few days later, Fidel made the decision to build a brand new institution with two missions: first, to increase the capacity of leukocyte interferon production and, second, to start working on the research, development and production of recombinant products mainly the recombinant Alpha 2b Interferon", he says.

    ​According to the academic, at that time our group of six people grew up to more than 20 as it was joined by technicians and other personnel. The building of the new institution was inaugurated by Kari Cantell and Fidel Castro as the Centre For Biological Research (CIB) on 20 of January 1982. Manuel Limonta was appointed as the director general of the CIB.

    Limonta emphasises that his group became the second interferon maker after Kari Cantell's laboratory that received recognition for both high quality and volume produced. "The leykocyte interferon is recognised as the first product of Cuban biotechnology, as it was produced under the concept of a 'close circle' of research, development, production, and application in a very short period of time", the professor explains.

    "In 1981 Cuba suffered an epidemic of dengue haemorrhagic fever and subsequently haemorrhagic conjunctivitis," he notes. "Interferon was applied as one of the main therapeutic elements for both viral diseases. This leukocyte interferon was applied in Cuba from 1981 in different research protocols of different viral diseases and received support in national and international scientific publications."

    The scientist points out that since 1986 the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology has mastered a new, more cost effective method of production of the alpha interferon, based on genetic engineering technology. The new recombinant human Interferon, Alpha 2b, became known under its trademark Heberon® Alfa R.

    Production of the recombinant drug Interferon Alpha 2b at the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology in Cuba.

    The development of the Cuban biotechnological sector occurred under the US-driven blockade, and when matters worsened after the collapse of the USSR in 1991. The Caribbean nation struggled to obtain advanced technologies and good-quality raw materials and reagents, buying them at much higher prices. Nevertheless, the industry continued to thrive.

    In addition to natural and recombinant interferon, Cuba's Centres for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) developed, in particular, the recombinant vaccine against hepatitis B, the meningitis B vaccine, as well as a number of recombinant biopharmaceuticals to provide care for the country's population. The entity got several important patents, pioneered technology transfer for some of its products and kicked off joint production with companies across the world.

    In mid-March 2020, the Cuban pharmaceutical industry signalled that it guarantees the production of two dozen medicines used in treating COVID-19 including, most notably, Interferon Alpha 2b. According to teleSur, over 45 countries have requested interferon from Cuba. CIGB Director-General Eulogio Pimentel Vazquez asserted the media outlet that the product which they have in inventory "would be equivalent, practically, to the amount necessary to treat the total of all the infected that occurred in China".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia May Supply to Latin America, Africa Mobile Hospitals to Combat COVID-19 - Developer
    COVID-19: Why US' Influence in Latin America Fading While China & Russia Winning Soft Power Battle
    Fidel's Legacy: What's Behind the Proficiency of Cuba's Medical Teams Fighting COVID-19 Abroad?
    Tags:
    vaccine, drug, research, MERS, SARS coronavirus, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, Fidel Castro, genetic engineering, biotechnology, Cuba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Life of Cats Amid COVID-19 Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse