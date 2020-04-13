Register
21:34 GMT13 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An airplane taking off from Vancouver International Airport (file)

    Canadians Frustrated By Air Carriers' Voucher Reimbursements Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    © AFP 2020 / Cathryn ATKINSON
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105394/22/1053942278_0:170:3500:2138_1200x675_80_0_0_79dd4f32048417c179b22248c5342a0c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004131078940877-canadians-frustrated-by-air-carriers-voucher-reimbursements-amid-covid-19-pandemic/

    TORONTO (Sputnik) - According to FlightAware data, more than 36,000 flights were canceled last week, with hundreds of thousands of flights having been grounded since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Orkhan Azimov, a traveler from Edmonton, Alberta, said that Canadians were learning the hard way that being compensated for canceled flights comes with a caveat and shared his recent experience.

    He added that in early March, he arranged for his mother to visit him in Edmonton and then return to Toronto on 28 March. He booked the flight before the Canadian government informed the populace to avoid non-essential travel abroad and around the time Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that the risk to Canadians of being infected with the novel coronavirus remained low.

    Things changed on 23 March, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed Canadians to go home and stay home in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Azimov recalled. Because his mother was in her late 50s and was suffering from multiple underlying medical conditions, Azimov said she was among the individuals with the highest risk to potentially contract the virus. Azimov said he tried for several days to contact the air carrier Flair Airlines to rectify the situation. When he finally reached an airline representative, he was given two choices: either his mother would fly as scheduled at her own risk, or she could be offered a voucher. While Azimov decided to have his mother get a voucher, he also pointed out that the voucher application had not been processed as of 13 April. 

    Azimov said Flair Airlines told him they were "offering what is reasonable," prompting him to reach out to federal officials. However, he was told by the officials that the airline was acting within their rights.

    "How am I supposed to stay home unless necessary, if companies like Flair Air are acting like that? How are we supposed to stay safe if big guys are always making a profit, and it is us, the public, who are bleeding money in such a difficult time",  Azimov added.

    Passengers have often said they have been dissatisfied because travel vouchers come with limitations, and some passengers have seen the cost to redeem the vouchers double from the price of the original ticket, as airlines do not offer price guarantees. Numerous passengers have echoed sentiments similar to those of Azimov and have left angry posts online saying the airlines have left them out in the cold. Some passengers’ have reasoned that since the airlines were receiving financial aid from the government, they could do more than just offer vouchers.

    The airline industry, however, contends that companies would be left destitute if they paid out refunds for all canceled flights.

    "The key element for us is to avoid running out of cash so refunding the canceled ticket for us is almost unbearable, financially speaking", International Air Transportation Association (IATA) Director General Alexandre De Juniac said in an online conference last Tuesday.

    Air Canada said in a statement the following day that with domestic and international travel grounded to a halt, capacity has dropped by 85 to 90 percent and revenue losses have exceeded 30 percent.

    The Canadian government acted quickly to offer the country’s airlines a lifeline in the form of an Emergency Wage Subsidy and said it is considering additional stimulus measures. Air Canada confirmed on Wednesday that it has adopted the government's Emergency Wage Subsidy and Flair Airlines followed suit later in the day.

    Canada's second-largest carrier, WestJet, declined to comment, citing legal constraints as passengers pursue class-action lawsuits against the airline.

    The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) said in a statement that current regulations require the airlines to honor itineraries and also strike the right balance between justly reimbursing travelers and ensuring their economic viability. Consequently, the CTA concluded that a voucher-based approach was appropriate at this time of severe economic downturn.

    "While any specific situation brought before the CTA will be examined on its merits, the CTA believes that, generally speaking, an appropriate approach in the current context could be for airlines to provide affected passengers with vouchers or credits for future travel, as long as these vouchers or credits do not expire in an unreasonably short period of time (24 months would be considered reasonable in most cases)", the statement said.

    A Transport Canada spokesperson said that the federal department was working with the airlines to find an amicable solution.

    "We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted air travel and we are actively monitoring the situation. We are working with airlines to try and find solutions. Any additional measures relating to airlines or air travel would be announced in due course", Senior Communications Advisor Alexandre Desjardins said. "We expect air carriers will do their best to work with passengers, their partners and others in the transportation sector to provide the assistance they can under these extraordinary circumstances."

    According to air passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs, the CTA does not appear to have the consumers’ best interest at heart.

    "The CTA appears to be favoring airlines over passengers, which is impermissible for a body acting in a quasi-judicial role", Lukacs added.

    As a result, the advocacy group Lukacs founded, Air Passenger Rights, is taking the CTA to court. Air Passenger Rights is seeking to have the CTA statement on vouchers include a disclaimer that the statement has no legal bearing and ultimately have it removed. Lukacs has also started a petition on Change.org calling on the federal government to step in and mandate refunds for affected travelers. The petition has so far garnered almost 27,000 signatures. Air Passenger Rights has also produced an extensive guide for passengers seeking reimbursement.

    By contrast, the United States and the European Union have taken a tougher stance with respect to the airlines reimbursing passengers. The US Department of Transportation issued an order on 3 April requesting that carriers provide prompt refunds when cancellations or significant delays occur, or when the passenger chooses to decline the airlines' offer. The European Union has taken a similar approach, rejecting the air carriers' plea and enforcing the union-wide refund obligations.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Alberta, flight cancellations, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse