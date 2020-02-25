Canadian Airline Extends Suspension of Flights to China Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air Canada airline has extended its suspension of flights to China until April due to the novel coronavirus epidemic, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.

In January, Air Canada announced suspending flights to the Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai until February 29. According to the CBC, the airline has extended the suspension period till April 10.

"Air Canada will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada and Global Affairs and will adjust its schedule as appropriate," the airline said in a statement as quoted by the broadcaster.

COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in late December and has spread around the globe since then. The outbreak has resulted in more than 77,000 people infected.

Many airlines have temporarily canceled their flights to China because of the outbreak.