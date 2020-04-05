Register
05:22 GMT05 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Samples are tested for respiratory viruses during a visit by Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

    COVID-19: How Swab & Antibody Tests Can Help the UK's Nosediving Economy to Return Back to Normal

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (262)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107856/30/1078563036_0:215:2138:1417_1200x675_80_0_0_7699f2af8856017d0008ee5a240d3804.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004051078835467-covid-19-how-swab--antibody-tests-can-help-the-uks-nosediving-economy-to-return-back-to-normal/

    The UK government is planning to step up testing and carry out a survey of how the virus is spreading across the country to find a way out of the steep economic downturn. British academics Geraint Johnes and Alex de Ruyter have explained why British "immunity passports" could become a game changer.

    British Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, has set a goal of carrying out 100,000 coronavirus tests a day in the country by the end of April.

    On Thursday, Hancock unveiled his "five-pillar" testing plan which envisages: checking if Britons currently have the virus by conducting swab tests; getting universities and private businesses to do more swab tests; conducting new antibody tests for immunity; carrying out a broad survey on how the virus is spreading across the country; and, finally, involving manufacturers and commercial developers to boost Britain's diagnostics industry. Additionally, the UK government plans to roll out "immunity passports" to people who have had the virus and have positive antibody tests to allow them to return to normal life.

    'UK Should and Could Ramp Up Testing Earlier'

    Professor Alex de Ruyter, an expert in regional economic development at Birmingham City University, foresees that Hancock's plan may face certain logistical challenges.

    "I don’t think the challenges will be economic, in the sense of a lack of funds. Rather, the challenges will be logistical: can the UK get enough source material? Can the UK source enough tests? Is the capability of analysing that kind of volume of material there, and can the UK manage the logistics involved?" the professor asks rhetorically, adding that "there should be no obvious financial barrier to this being done".

    According to de Ruyter, "one of the challenges in terms of expanding existing testing capacity" is to get "various organisations in different sectors to cooperate, and ensuring high quality results".

    Nevertheless, the professor admits that the argument that the UK "should and could" have ramped up testing much earlier and much more quickly "is valid", though "this was less clear" previously: "There is a clear (close to unanswerable) case that the UK Government should have acted about a week before it did on the basis of data out of Italy", he notes.

    "If the UK government can test 100,000 people a day by the end of April then in order to test everyone in the UK would take about another two months", he says. "Initially, the effects will be very modest, primarily in supporting those (NHS workers) who are self-isolating to enable them to return to work".

    © REUTERS / John Sibley
    UK ambulance

    How Swab & Antibody Tests Could Help

    Geraint Johnes, professor of economics at the Lancaster University, specifies that 100,000 COVID-19 tests will include both swab and antibody tests. The latter are aimed at checking whether people have had COVID-19 and are no longer at risk of contracting it again.

    "The antibody tests are particularly important because they will identify those who, since they should have some immunity, are well placed to return to situations where they interact with other people", Johnes explains. "Immunity protects the individual, but it also protects the other people with whom the individual comes into contact – so it reduces the spread of the disease".

    As Britain moves beyond the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, "it will become increasingly important to know who can safely return to work – because they have ‘immunity passports’ – and who cannot", he elaborates. Earlier, Hancock predicted that the peak of coronavirus cases could come in next few weeks in the UK.

    According to the academic, "this should make possible a managed return to some semblance of normality while ensuring that further spread of the virus stays at a rate that falls within the capacity of the health service".

    "Businesses may therefore need to adapt, for a while, to a model where some of their workforce becomes available for frontline operations, while some will have to continue working while following self-isolating guidelines, working from home, or even continue in furlough", he stresses.

    The approach is especially relevant given that the UK is among the economies which look set for a downturn that in the short term could be even deeper than during Great Depression of the 1930s, according to data firm IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply.

    It Will Take Quite a While for UK to Return to Normal

    Even with "immunity passports" being rolled out the British economy will face certain difficulties on the way to returning to normal life, the academics point out.

    "The overall economic hit of this episode will be severe, and output in the first half of this year could conceivably be reduced by as much as a half", says Geraint Johnes. "But as immunity allows people to return to work there should be a rapid economic bounceback. We are seeing that in China already, but in other countries such as the UK, where a more gradual approach is being taken to manage the curve, this will take longer".

    Alex de Ruyter echoes Johnes by saying that antibody tests have the potential to be an economic “game changer” since they would help the government to identify those immune to the virus and open the door to "a partial return of some staff to a physical place of work", as well as teachers and NHS staff. 

    "Teachers as key workers could be tested and if a sufficient number tested positive then they could return to work, which would allow at least some schools to reopen", de Ruyter presumes. "Similarly, NHS staff who is tested positive could be sent to the greatest-risk locales in the UK and enable Personal Protective Equipment to be prioritised to those who need it most".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (262)

    Related:

    COVID-19 UK Lockdown Measures Could be Loosened Within Weeks - Gov't Adviser
    UK Councils Ban Families Attending Funeral Ceremonies Due to Coronavirus Crisis
    5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories in UK Just Fake News, NHS Director Says
    Tags:
    UK economy, economy, immunity, tests, lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Untouched Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Around the World
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse