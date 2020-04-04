UK Working to See How Intensive Testing Could Replace Some Lockdown Measures - Top Epidemiologist

Earlier, Professor of Infectious Disease Modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Graham Medley said as quoted by The Times that there might be a need to reconsider the controversial herd immunity strategy, which implies allowing people to catch the coronavirus to build up a resistance.

Neil Ferguson, a British epidemiologist and professor of mathematical biology, stated on Saturday that the UK could move to slightly reduced lockdown measures as work was underway to see how intensive testing and contract tracing could replace these measures.

"I'm hopeful that in a few weeks' time we will be able to move to a regime which - will not be a normal life, let me emphasize that - but will be somewhat more relaxed in terms of social-distancing and the economy but rely more on testing," Neil Ferguson said.

According to the data provided by the World Health Organisation, as of Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in the UK was at 33,722, with the death toll at 2,921. At the same time, the organisation says that 976,249 people were infected worldwide and 50,489 died as of Friday.