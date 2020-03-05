Register
01:39 GMT05 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 4, 2020

    ‘We Showed Up’: Progressives Outnumbered on Super Tuesday by Young Voters Longing for Obama Years

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107847/83/1078478397_0:42:2917:1682_1200x675_80_0_0_f81910e4fd6a1b62ff56af9dbda62efb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003051078478452-we-showed-up-progressives-outnumbered-on-super-tuesday-by-young-voters-longing-for-obama-years/

    Former US Vice President Joe Biden secured a delegate lead with massive wins in 10 out of the 14 states on Super Tuesday following a significant boost of endorsements from former Democratic candidates. Though Biden’s surge may come as a surprise to some, one activist tells Sputnik that many voters are hungry to return to something familiar.

    Ashton Woods, a community activist with Black Lives Matter Houston and a candidate for Texas House District 146, joined Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Wednesday to discuss Super Tuesday and provide insight into the Texas electorate.

    Woods told hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas that he was not surprised by the results in his state of Texas, where Biden won, because he was personally aware of “a lot of black folk and brown folk who were supporting Biden and who were supporting Bloomberg” and longed for a return of an administration comparable to that of former President Barack Obama.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/if-thats-normal-i-dont-want-it

    The activist argued that the right questions were not asked of the voting public leading up to the Texas primary. Instead of simply focusing on what candidates voters were supporting, pollsters should have asked citizens about the main issues they take into account when selecting a nominee for their party, according to Woods.

    He pointed out that although Biden has been gaining steam on the campaign trail, it is important to make sure that Democrats do not disenfranchise those who may have voted for Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) or Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

    Prior to the first polls closing on Super Tuesday, NBC News’ Shannon Pettypiece asserted in a viral tweet that “young people still don’t vote,” citing an NBC exit poll poll which showed that voters between the ages of 18 and 29 cast only 13% of ballots in Democratic Super Tuesday races.

    Woods noted that Houston in particular has the “youngest population in the state,” with the average age being somewhere between 27 and 30 years old.

    “We showed up,” he said, referring to the younger voters.

    While former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has since dropped out of the Democratic presidential race and endorsed Biden, he did manage to win around 15% of the vote and five delegates in the state of Texas.

    Woods explained that there are a significant amount of black and brown voters in Texas who would refer to themselves as conservative Democrats, but would not vote Republican.

    “I don’t mean to sound rude, but a lot of these people who turned out for Bloomberg and turned out for Biden basically were the same people who would have been supporting Hillary Clinton and her ‘superpredator’ comment,” he said. “A lot of black folks [were] supporting that crime bill in ‘93, and those are the same people who are voting now.”

    There’s also a lot to be said for those who do not necessarily engage in politics online, watch the debates or turn to social media for the latest updates on the candidates or responses to a recent gaffe, Woods argued.

    “We’re talking about people … work three jobs, have got children and live everyday life and probably don’t ever watch the news, except for when hear a hurricane is coming,” Woods said. “And they heard Bloomberg’s voice, and they heard Biden’s voice,” because they’re listening to the radio rather than ad-free versions of Spotify, Pandora or other related platforms.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Two Chinese Nationals Plead Guilty to Illegally Snapping Photos of US Naval Base
    Scientists Use CRISPR Tech to Edit DNA Directly Inside Blind Patient for the First Time
    Moderate Consolidation, Democratic Establishment Fuel Biden's 'Super Tuesday' Victory - Experts
    US Stocks Increase Almost 5% on Hopes of Biden White House Run
    Super Tuesday Affray
    Tags:
    Houston, Texas, Super Tuesday, Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, 2020 Presidential Election
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse