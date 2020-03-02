Register
16:49 GMT02 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Striking Post Brexit Trade Deal 'Depends on EU Internal Conflicts' – Politician

    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107845/28/1078452887_0:153:2861:1762_1200x675_80_0_0_fbfaabe1b7f324a637a218abc1c64b0f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003021078452916-striking-post-brexit-trade-deal-depends-on-eu-internal-conflicts--politician/

    Trade talks between the EU and the UK have officially begun today. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined his desire for the UK to sever ties with Brussels under Canada Style terms.

    Whereby the country would maintain cordial trading relations with European countries, whilst removing itself from the bulk of the bloc’s rules and regulations.

    Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, has however repeatedly poured scorn over this notion.

    But could the two sides be prepared to compromise in order to avoid the potential economic disruption that a no-deal Brexit might bring? Chris Mendes, the leader of the Foundation Party gave his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: Will the EU grant the UK a Canada style post-Brexit trade deal?

    Chris Mendes: At the moment, the EU and the UK seem to be poles apart, because at the end of the day, they are two very different things, with two very conflicting interests, as the EU wants the UK to continue to conform and comply with its regulations, and the UK wants freedom and trade mobility.

    At the moment, it doesn’t look like a trade deal will be achieved, but it depends on who wins the internal argument within the EU, as on the one hand, the EU’s institutions want to maintain an empire so to speak, as Guy Verhofstadt said at the Liberal Democrat conference last year.

    There is that interest on the one hand, but in the member states, yes they might agree to that to a large extent, but at the same time, they need a deal, Germany is in a recession and the UK is Germany’s fourth-largest export partner, so there are those two conflicting interests within the EU.

    Will there be a deal? It depends on who wins that internal argument, but I think that the UK will really have to be absolutely ready and prepared to walk away, Brexit is about democracy, it’s about self-government, and the excessive regulation that comes from the EU, the lack of democracy, the lobbying by special interests, the decisions made in secret by unelected officials, the whole point of Brexit is to get away from all of that.

    The UK cannot sign a deal which means that all of that still applies and still regulates one hundred percent of our economy and country, so if it’s between that and no deal; the answer is no deal, otherwise there really is not that much point in Brexit at all, so we must be prepared to walk away.

    As to whether we do get a deal or not; I think to be honest it’s more down to the EU’s flexibility, rather than the UK’s.

    Sputnik: How will the EU cope with the loss of British financial contributions to its budget?

    Chris Mendes: What we hear on the surface, and what the EU’s glossy brochures tell us, is that it’s a very nice happy family, which agrees on absolutely everything, and the need to build this collective, common government that agrees on currency, that agrees on trade, regulations and immigration.

    Actually, when it comes to the bottom lines; in terms of who pays what, or who takes in migrants from outside Europe, they all turn on each other very quickly, we saw it during the migrant crisis when people like Angela Merkel issued a global invitation to migrate to Europe, and of course all of the countries on the very outskirts of the EU, starting putting up borders, and started telling people not to come in such numbers.

    When it comes to these issues; the EU ends up fighting each other, and that is the whole argument from our point of view, you cannot avoid that, you can surgically join each other by the hip, but the bottom line is that each country has their own conflicting interests, and that is the argument in favour of national self-government.

    In terms of who is going to be paying what; who knows? It’s their problem, but I suspect they will get it resolved one way or another, but one thing is clear, we will be paying less, and can focus on our own priorities at home instead, in a more democratic fashion.

    Sputnik: Should the UK focus on striking trade deals with other countries instead of with the EU?

    Chris Mendes: The UK can be nimble and quick responding. There will be a new technological world with smart cars, that are going to dominate the economy in the near future, and we need to be responsive and experimental with these sorts of phases.

    Conservative politician Liz Truss, who served as Environment Secretary under David Cameron, arrives at 10 Downing Street in central London on 14 July 2016 as cabinet appointments by new prime minister Theresa May are expected on her first full day in office
    © AFP 2019 / OLI SCARFF
    UK Trade Secretary: We're Ready to Walk Away From Talks With US if 'We Don't Get the Deal We Want'
    As an independent country, we can do that. The EU is going to struggle to strike these sorts of deals, and to respond in a more experimental and reactive way internally, whereas countries like the US are more understanding of our position, with the UK being a bit more free and so on, and culturally we have a lot more in common.

    I think we can strike deals much more swiftly, and much more competently, and I think that’s the way the world’s economy is going to work, in terms of bilateral agreements, rather than big empire building, but we shall see.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    no-deal Brexit, Boris Johnson, conflict, EU, Brexit, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Shadow of Fukushima: Images of Abandoned Futaba Town Nine Years After Japan's Worst Nuclear Accident
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse