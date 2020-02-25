Register
09:44 GMT25 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman holds up the Union and the European Union flags during an event called Brussels calling to celebrate the friendship between Belgium and Britain at the Grand Place in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

    Fight, Rest, Repeat: Threat of No-Deal Brexit Rises After EU Toughens Stance on Trade - Report

    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107822/63/1078226311_0:211:3072:1939_1200x675_80_0_0_56d5b6ad8efd9f360ea34d5935f6399a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202002251078399099-fight-rest-repeat-threat-of-no-deal-brexit-rises-after-eu-toughens-stance-on-trade---report/

    Talk of a no-deal Brexit resurfaced on 24 February after the prime minister’s spokesman said that Britain’s “primary objective” in trade negotiations with Brussels would be the restoration of economic and political independence from the bloc.

    The threat of a no-deal Brexit has risen since the European Union toughened its negotiating stance on future trade ties with the United Kingdom ahead of talks next week, The Independent reported. Diplomats in Brussels have agreed a negotiating mandate, under which Britain would be obliged to follow EU rules and regulations on environmental protections, workplace rights, and competition. Brussels would also be able to impose sanctions on Britain if it violates the rules and regulations.

    The bloc’s mandate is expected to be approved by the foreign ministers of the 27 member states on Tuesday.

    It will again put the European Union and the United Kingdom on a collision course as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier that London would not conform to EU rules. This position was reiterated by a senior source in Downing Street, who spoke with The Independent. "Our overriding objective in the negotiations is by 1 January to have taken back control and we won’t agree to anything that doesn’t deliver that. Which means no rule-taking from the EU and no role for the European Court of Justice", the source told the newspaper.

    British ministers will meet on Tuesday to agree on the UK’s negotiating mandate, which is scheduled to be published on 27 February ahead of next week’s talks with the European Union. Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he expects Britain to honour its obligations after reports emerged that Boris Johnson had tasked his Brexit team with finding ways to get around the Northern Ireland protocol mentioned in the Brexit withdrawal agreement in order to have an upper hand in trade talks with Brussels.

    Varadkar cautioned Johnson against backsliding and stressed that London should be focused on the next phase, a trade agreement with the European Union. "So I am saying to the British government, there can be no backsliding on the withdrawal agreement. Let’s not even go there and let’s focus instead on what should be the next phase, which is negotiating a free trade agreement between the European Union and Ireland and the UK so we can protect jobs and our economy", said Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

    The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on 31 January, but the sides have to sign an agreement on future trade ties by the end of the year or Britain will trade with the bloc on WTO terms. Prime Minister Johnson has categorically dismissed allegations that London would leave the European Union without a deal, saying future trade pact would be based on “existing withdrawal agreement with the EU”.

    Last week French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said it would be very difficult for the United Kingdom to sign a deal with Brussels by the end of the year warning that the two sides would "rip each other apart". His statement was echoed by French Secretary of State for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin, who said recently that Brussels wouldn’t be pressured to sign a bad deal with the United Kingdom just because British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "wants a deal at all costs for 31 December".

    Tags:
    United Kingdom, sanctions, World Trade Organization (WTO), trade deals, no-deal Brexit, European Union, Boris Johnson, no deal, Brexit, Northern Ireland, Leo Varadkar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse