Register
19:13 GMT24 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a Namaste Trump event

    ‘Relations With Pakistan Good’: Trump Focuses on Keeping Islamabad Happy, Analyst Says

    © REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGO
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107839/63/1078396344.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002241078395073-relations-with-pakistan-good-trump-focuses-on-keeping-islamabad-happy-analyst-says/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): There has long been speculation that US President Donald Trump might offer to mediate between India and Pakistan. This intensified after Trump used his Ahmedabad address to suggest that New Delhi should promote peace in South Asia through dialogue with its neighbours, including Pakistan.

    US President Donald Trump’s comment on Pakistan during his "Namaste Trump" speech in Ahmedabad city on Monday has raised questions as to whether he will offer to mediate between India and Pakistan when he meets Indian leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday.

    Dismissing the scope of an offer on mediation, Harsh Pant, Head of the Strategic Studies Programme at Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation, says: “His comments about Pakistan were more aimed at the Afghanistan problem where they need Pakistan’s help as there are reports of deal being signed between the US and the Taliban on the 29 of this month. So he wants Pakistan to be in good humour.”

    Over 100,000 Indian people went silent for a moment after Trump described relations with Islamabad as “good” and he went on to describe “big progress” made by Pakistan to combat terrorism. Trump also expressed hope for a reduction in tensions, “greater stability and the future of harmony for all of the nations of South Asia”.

    Noting that Trump also mentioned India and America working together on fighting Islamic extremism, Pant says that his comment was not aimed at mediation.

    “I don’t think mediation is on the cards. His major priority is Afghanistan. He is in India for different reasons. He wants to go back to his base and telling them that 'look, I have withdrawn forces from Iraq and Afghanistan,' the promise that I made to you. His priority is to find way out of Afghanistan and there he needs Pakistan,” Pant says.

    Pakistan’s Role in US-Taliban Mediation

    It was evident from the beginning that Pakistan was at the centre stage of peace talks with the Taliban, which aims to end the 20-year-old war in Afghanistan. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday that the peace deal would be signed in the presence of Pakistan because it was quite impossible to deliver on it without Pakistan’s participation in the final agreement.

    “Pakistan convinced the world to make efforts for a political solution to the Afghan problem through dialogue. It was hard to convince Taliban for the peace process, but Pakistan made them join the process,” Qureshi added.

    The peace process was suspended after Donald Trump fumed over the killing of 12 people, including an American soldier, in September 2019 ahead of a crucial meeting between the US President, Taliban leaders, and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Camp David. Pakistan made strong efforts to release two abducted western hostages from the Taliban in November 2019 in order to resume the dialogue once again.

    India’s Stake in Afghanistan

    With India having high strategic stakes in Afghanistan including infrastructure development, the Indian side is expected to discuss the possible implications of a US-Taliban Peace Deal on its $3 billion investment in civil infrastructure.

    India will be raising the Afghanistan issue with Trump and trying to understand what Trump has in mind post withdrawal of troops, what kind of posture America will have in the region, Pant said adding that there is a need to understand Trump’s assessment of regional security after the US troop withdrawal.

    Commenting on relations between the Taliban and Pakistan, he said that both work in tandem in Afghanistan, which means that India will have concerns about not only its own footprints in Afghanistan but also about the future of Afghanistan itself.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US and Taliban Are Close to Long-Term Peace Deal – Again
    US ‘Playing Games’ With Taliban Peace Talks, Has ‘No Intention of Leaving Afghanistan’ - Academic
    Trump Says Ready to Put His Name on US-Taliban Peace Deal
    Tags:
    Pakistan, Afghanistan, Taliban, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, US, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse