Register
04:39 GMT23 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders

    Bernie Has a Long Way to Go to be Considered a 'Peace Candidate' - US Peace Activist

    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107830/05/1078300566.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002231078381282-bernie-has-a-long-way-to-go-to-be-considered-a-peace-candidate---us-peace-activist/

    Bernie Sanders' answers to The New York Times' foreign policy survey have raised further questions about his "anti-war" foreign strategy. Longtime American peace activist Jan R. Weinberg suggests that Sanders hardly realises how dangerous US militarisation policies and practices in Eurasia and Asia Pacific are.

    Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders, one of the favourites in Saturday's Nevada caucuses, has long been regarded as a "peace candidate" who promotes an anti-interventionist foreign policy agenda.

    In January, Sanders lashed out at President Donald Trump for killing Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq calling it a "dangerous escalation" that "brings [the US] closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars."

    Additionally, the senator from Vermont, is known for his ardent opposition to the Iraq War unleashed upon the Middle Eastern country by George W. Bush under a false pretext in 2003: "I listened very carefully, and I concluded that they were lying through their teeth. And I not only voted against that war, but I helped lead the opposition," Sanders recollected during the New Hampshire debate on 7 February.

    ​However, The New York Times' February foreign policy survey showed a different picture. When asked whether he would consider military force for a humanitarian intervention, the presidential candidate answered "yes". And when the media wondered if he would consider military force to pre-empt an Iranian or North Korean nuclear or missile test, the self-described democratic socialist also answered in the affirmative.

    The World Socialist Web Site (WSWS), a Michigan-headquarters left-wing media outlet, subjected Sanders to harsh criticism over what it called an attempt "to reassure the military/intelligence establishment and the financial elite of the senator’s loyalty to US imperialism".

    "A Sanders White House, according to his campaign, would be open to launching a military strike against Iran or nuclear-armed North Korea to prevent (not respond to) not even a threatened missile or nuclear strike against the United States, but a mere weapons test", the media outlet argues.

    ​Sanders' 'Anti-War' Stance is Not as Clear as It Seems  

    Jan R. Weinberg, an American peace activist and founder of "Show Up! America", believes that "though Senator Bernie Sanders advocates ceasing regime change wars, as do other candidates for the presidency, in my opinion he has a long way to go to be considered a 'peace' candidate".

    "I have not seen any evidence that Sanders understands that the long term United States militarisation policies and practices are viewed by Russia, China and other labeled adversaries as unnecessarily provocative thus contributing to new dual cold war arms races", Weinberg underscores. "I am referring to the support of NATO’s eastern expansion and the militarization aspects of Obama’s Pivot to Asia, which was affirmed through the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act of 2018 passed without rebuke by any members of Congress".

    According to the peace activist, Sanders foreign policy positions related to war powers and the use of coercive economic measures "have not been promulgated in a clear concise fashion".

    For instance, although Sanders lambasted Trump over a targeted drone strike against Soleimani, he made it clear during the 2016 presidential campaign that he "would continue the utilisations of unmanned drones for warfare or extrajudicial assassinations, Weinberg recollects.

    "My point being that Senator Bernie Sanders is an advocate, as is just about the entirely of United States government, that it is necessary to be totally prepared for war, not realising that in itself, preparation for war is viewed as an act of war, of which the labeled adversaries react in kind", he underscores.
    A U.S. fighter jet on the U.S. aircraft carrier in South China Sea
    © AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
    A U.S. fighter jet on the U.S. aircraft carrier in South China Sea

    Is Bernie Able to Challenge the US Military Industrial Compex?

    Commenting on the Wednesday Democratic debate in Las Vegas the peace activist expressed bewilderment as to why the moderators and the candidates including Bernie Sanders shied away from offering their opinions on the "consequences of the forward deployment of US military assets, the escalation of US led military exercises, the establishment and enhancement of US military bases worldwide, as well as the sale and gifting of armament systems – all provocative aspects of the new cold wars".

    Weinberg, who has repeatedly emphasised the influence of the US military-industrial complex on the American administrations in his interviews, doubts that Sanders could anyhow change this trend should he be elected President.

    "There is no indication that Bernie Sanders, if elected President, has the ability to challenge the flow of money from the armament industry corporations into the coffers of their associated influential think-tank advocates or the members of Congress who are on the take. Bernie Sanders himself believes in the positive effects on employment fostered by arms manufacturing and the placement of weapon systems as evidenced by Sanders support for Lockheed Martin’s F35 fighter jets to be stationed at the Burlington, Vermont airport", Weinberg concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Officials Tell Sanders Russia Allegedly Trying to Help His Campaign, Report Claims
    The ‘Bernie Scare’: Investors Jittery Over Possibility of Sanders Running Against President Trump
    Sanders Possible Election Win ‘Would Be Tainted’ by “Russian Interference” Allegations, Analyst Says
    Tags:
    Qasem Soleimani, Iraq War, peace, nuclear test, missile test, Bernie Sanders, Iran, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Drummers and dancers forming part of a group known as a comparsa compete by playing and dancing to the rhythm of the traditional candombe music, in Montevideo on February 14, 2020, during the Llamadas, one of the events that make up Uruguay's carnival -- the world's longest.
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 February
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse