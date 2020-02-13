Register
00:22 GMT14 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines his government's negotiating stance with the European Union

    Old UK Cabinet Lacked Systematic Thinking: Pundit Points to Reasons Behind Johnson Govt Reshuffle

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107830/96/1078309600.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002131078308959-old-uk-cabinet-lacked-systematic-thinking-pundit-points-to-reasons-behind-johnson-govt-reshuffle/

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has conducted a major cabinet reshuffle, awarding ministerial posts for his reported allies following the Tories' biggest win in the British general elections since the 1980s.

    UK-based Steve Keen, a professor of economics who is crowdfunded on Patreon, emphasizes the role of certain cabinet members who were rumored to trigger the major reshuffle, and also hints at the reasons behind the timing of Johnson's move.

    Sputnik: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps are expected to stay in the top team. How high are the chances that they will keep their positions?

    Steve Keen: This all comes down to internal Tory Party politics and the influence of Dom Cummings as well. So, it’s rather hard to say.

    Gove, obviously, having been at a top job, is therefore a rival for Boris Johnson. And there’s a classic saying for politics: keep your friends close and your enemies closer.

    So, on that front, rather than shutting him, it may be a matter of rewarding him so that he doesn’t try to go for a very top job. So I think they’re likely to keep their positions.

    Sputnik: UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid has resigned and Rishi Sunak has been named as his successor. The move follows rumours of tensions between Mr. Javid and Mr. Johnson's closest aide Dominic Cummings. What does this say about Boris Johnson intentions in reshuffling the cabinet?

    Steve Keen: It’s quite interesting that Dominic Cummings designed a blog before the Tories won the election, because he is talking in terms of the need to have a systems approach, speaking about how the society functions overall, not relying just upon politics.

    So I think he’s really critical of Sajid Javid just being a typical politician who doesn’t look at the systems and doesn’t analyze feedbacks that might undermine throughout the policy.

    So I think it’s quite a strong desire to reshape the cabinet. I know that Cummings wants to introduce systems thinking; so he actually has a simulation system, when a policy is simulated to see what its effect is.

    And often the simulation will tell you that the effect is not what you expect, and maybe you should to the opposite of this policy idea.

    So I think that in that sense old-fashioned politicians will not be able to find favour with Dom Cummings, and we may be at a very different cabinet coming out of it not just in terms of the people, but also in terms of building a technology to support decision making; and that’s something that I wholeheartedly support, because the absence of systems thinking, the mechanistic vision of how the economy operates is the major cause of the problems that we have on the globe today.

    Sputnik: What can we expect from Mr. Sunak regarding UK finance policy?

    Steve Keen: I think that if you just replace one Tory minister with another Tory minister, you’re going to get Tory policies again, which is of running a surplus rather than saying does the surplus actually reduce the government death ratio.

    So I don’t think it’s much of a change now. It’s more a case of what gets designed in the next year or two five-year term for the British Parliament.

    And I hope that Cummings is going to live up to his words we’re talking about, which is building integrated systems thinking software packages that can look at feedbacks and say what is the potential consequence of the model we have, and therefore what we can expect if we try to economy.

    One third starts to have an expectancy of change, but just changing one Tory for another you’re going to get Tory policies.

    Sputnik: Another person who left the cabinet was Britain's Northern Ireland minister Julian Smith. One Northern Irish MP tweeted: "Sacking the most successful SoS in a decade shows Johnson's dangerous indifference to us." What do you make of it?

    Steve Keen: My worry is that having spent time in Northern Ireland you can still feel the extent to which troubles are just bubbling below the surface there.

    In this file photo taken on December 08, 2019 Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid (L) passes a headset to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) so that he can speak to a supporter as they man the phones at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters Call Centre in central London on December 8, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / BEN STANSALL
    Johnson 'Could be Replacing Brexiteers with Remainers' – UKIP Wales Leader on Tory Cabinet Reshuffle
    Catholic-oriented people in Northern Ireland don’t want to combine with the Southern, the strong Protestants, that implies a combined Ireland.

    So you have two groups at loggerheads with each other; and this can potentially restart the troubles again.

    And that’s what really worries me about Brexit overall; it’s now happened, anything that can restart these troubles in Ireland would be an absolute catastrophe.

    And you need to pay far more attention and be far more nuanced in how you approach Norther Ireland.

    Sputnik: How will this influence the cooperation between Westminster and Northern Ireland, bearing in mind the previous deadlock with regard to the Irish border?

    Steve Keen: I would be doing everything possible to avoid triggering response by either the Catholic faction or the Protestant faction in Northern Ireland, and try to keep things the same as the border between the north and the south to begin with; without the Irish themselves saying this is a step towards unification because that would trigger the Protestant reaction.

    So it’s an incredibly difficult balancing act. I just wish it wasn’t even happening. In terms of will it be successful or not, my fear is that it won’t be successful and we will see a restart of the troubles.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    PM Johnson’s Vow to 'Level Up' UK Economy Will Take More Than a Decade to Deliver, Think Tank Claims
    Tory Grandees Reportedly Voice Concerns Over Boris Johnson’s Decision on Huawei's Role in UK
    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Considers Softening Restrictions on Social Media Giants – Report
    Live Updates: Boris Johnson Reshuffles UK Government Following Brexit
    UK Shadow Minister Requests Investigation Into Johnson's Vacation
    Tags:
    reshuffle, cabinet, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse