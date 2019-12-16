UK PM Boris Johnson Announces Cabinet Reshuffle After Tories Win Elections - Video

As a result of the parliamentary vote on 12 December, the Tories managed to smash the Labour Party and secure 364 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, which is their biggest victory since 1987. This success will allow the Conservatives to deliver Johnson's Brexit plan, leaving the EU in January without a delay.

Reporters expect Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside his office on Downing Street, as he is set to reshuffle the British government after the Conservative Party's victory in the recent snap elections.

Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

The UK PM has to appoint a new Welsh secretary and culture secretary to replace Alun Cairns who resigned during the campaign. Johnson will also have to resolve an issue with environment minister Zac Goldsmith, who lost his London constituency, either giving him a peerage (which would allow him to keep the office) or appointing another minister.