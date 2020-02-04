Register
07:48 GMT04 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    UK Police Officer Stands Next to Stabbing Incident Site in Streatham, South London

    Tough New Rules: Why British Terror Convicts Were Released Half-Way Through Their Sentence

    © REUTERS / Antonio Bronic
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107820/69/1078206930.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002041078216479-tough-new-rules-why-british-terror-convicts-were-released-half-way-through-their-sentence/

    Two recent stabbing attacks have prompted the UK government to reconsider sentencing and prison terms for those accused of terrorism. Two British security experts have explained how terror offenders were released after serving just half their sentence.

    On 3 February, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated his vow to toughen rules for convicted terrorists, preventing them from early prison release in the aftermath of a Sunday stabbing spree in Streatham, south London, which left three people injured.

    The knife attack committed by Sudesh Amman, who served half of his sentence in 2018 for "Islamist-related terrorism offences" and had been freed shortly before the Streatham violent act, followed the London Bridge assault in November 2019 conducted by convicted terrorist Usman Khan, released from prison on licence in December 2018.

    "If you are convicted of a serious terrorist offence, there should be a mandatory minimum sentence of 14 years - and some should never be released," Johnson stated in the wake of the London Bridge attack that resulted in the deaths of two people with another three being wounded.

    Why UK Needs Terror-Specific Sentencing Laws

    On 21 January, the British government announced new measures envisaging tougher sentencing and an end to early release for convicted terrorists. Being confirmed by Home Secretary Priti Patel and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland QC, the new Counter-Terrorism Bill, which is expected to be introduced in the first 100 days of the Johnson government, will:

    ·         "force dangerous terrorist offenders who receive extended determinate sentences to serve the whole time behind bars";

    ·         "ensure those convicted of serious offences such as preparing acts of terrorism or directing a terrorist organisation spend a mandatory minimum of 14 years in prison";

    ·         "overhaul the terrorist licensing regime, doubling the number of specialist counter-terrorism probation officers and introducing measures such as polygraph testing", according to the government website.

    Dr David Lowe, a senior research fellow at Leeds Beckett University’s Law School, who runs a consultancy business in terrorism and security, explains that the issue preventing British authorities from keeping dangerous convicts behind bars to serve their full sentence is related to the scrapping of Imprisonment for Public Protection orders (IPP) in 2013.

    "IPP’s were introduced in the Criminal Justice Act 2003", recalls Lowe. "While the Act still allowed, where applicable, for most offenders to be released half-way through their sentence, it introduced IPP’s for sentences delivered by the courts with no fixed end, that is where the judge has not recommended the prisoner serve a minimum period if the prisoner was considered to be dangerous. For dangerous prisoners, the Act laid down provisions for dangerous prisoners to be reviewed by a specialist parole board."
    UK Police Officer in Streatham, South London
    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    UK Police Officer in Streatham, South London

    The researcher points out that the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008 removed the parole board process. However, it still allowed judges to deliver life sentences or IPP’s for dangerous offenders until IPP’s were eventually scrapped with the introduction of the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act of 2012, Lowe adds.

    "Although it [2012 Act] reintroduced the role of the parole board, in essence the Act virtually made it compulsory that the likes of terrorist prisoner be released after serving half of their sentence", the scholar stresses. "It is the 2012 Act that the authorities still have to follow and it is legislation the current UK government is looking to repeal".

    According to the researcher, it is the London Bridge attack and the Streatham stabbing spree committed by individuals being imprisoned for terrorism-related offences and released at the half-way point of their sentence "that has brought this issue of concern to a wider audience".

    "The UK Criminal Justice System has a responsibility to keep us all safe and it is important that they differentiate between terrorist prisoners who are so deeply imbued with their cause from those who have been on the periphery, as the former are the ones who pose a danger to society should they be released", Lowe emphasises.

    Philip Ingram, a former British senior intelligence and security officer, echoes Lowe by saying that while "terrorism crimes and terrorist-related offences are subject to the criminal justice system in the same way as all other crimes", they are usually driven by a completely different incentive.

    Although a number of pieces of British legislation effectively allow all prisoners to be automatically released on license completing half their sentence, "those prison regimes are designed to deal with criminals and not necessarily terrorists with different motivations and goals", Ingram highlights.

    "The only real countermeasure is to recognise that certain terrorists are not motivated in the way criminals are and to have terror specific sentencing laws, this has partly been implemented in the Counter Terrorism and Border Security Act of 2019 where automatic release has been stopped for those convicted under that act, but not for those convicted before it came into power", the ex-intelligence officer underscores.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK PM Johnson Applauds Courage of Jail Staff as Stabbing Incident in Prison Treated as Terror Attack
    UK Tightens Screws on Terror Offenders in Face of ‘Hard Truths’ From 2019 London Bridge Attack
    UK Counter Terrorism Police 'Error of Judgment' Lists Extinction Rebellion as 'Extremists' - Report
    Tags:
    prison, bill, law, counter-terrorism, terror attack, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse