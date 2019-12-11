Register
19:33 GMT +311 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Chinese Presence in Andaman Sea May Cause Unintended Submarine Encounters - Naval Officer 

    © AP Photo / Gautam Singh
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/106287/55/1062875508.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912111077544063-chinese-presence-in-andaman-sea-may-cause-unintended-submarine-encounters---naval-officer/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Thailand Navy has rung alarm bells on the announcement of beginning of operation by one of the Kilo class submarines of Myanmar in the Andaman Sea. The navy has termed it "new situation" amid increasing presence of submarines including of Chinese origin in the eastern margins of Indian Ocean.

    The presence of Chinese-origin submarines in the Indian backyard holds potential to lead to "Unintended Submarine Encounters", a key Indian navy official Captain Gurpreet Khurana warned in view of the developments.

    "Unintended encounters" may occur as submarines use Sonar (Sound Navigation and Ranging) to detect target ships but cannot verify the country to which the target ships belong.

    The latest development, prompting the Royal Thai Navy to raise the alarm, came days after that Indian Navy claimed that its warships "drove away" a Chinese research vessel from the Andaman Sea.

    Commenting on the Chinese vessel's presence in the Andaman Sea, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh had announced if any navy has to "do anything in our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), you have to notify us and take permission".

    The naval official opined the increasing presence of submarines from different countries in the Andaman Sea, will completely change the power dynamics within the margins of the eastern Indian Ocean.

    The ocean is separated from the Bay of Bengal by the Andaman Islands of India and Myanmar and touches Myanmar, Thailand, and the Malay Peninsula.

    Claiming that there is no "direct military threat from its maritime neighbours in the Bay of Bengal", Captain (Dr.) Gurpreet Khurana, a former Executive Director of the National Maritime Foundation, also warned: "The increasing strategic dependence of some countries on China translates into adverse ramifications for regional security and stability."

    The uninterrupted dominance of Indian Navy may also be challenged in the Andaman Sea. It is possible with the induction of two Ming-class diesel-electric submarines of Chinese-origin by Bangladesh and the proposed induction of the Royal Thai Navy's first S26T submarine. The Thai submarine is a Chinese 039B Yuan-class submarine, and it will be inducted by 2023.

    The Thai Navy has rung alarm bells over the announcement of the beginning of the operation by one of Myanmar's Kilo-class submarines in the Andaman Sea. The navy has called it "a new situation" amid the increasing presence of submarines including those of Chinese origin in the eastern margins of Indian Ocean.

    The Thai government has also indicated that it may expedite the process to buy more submarines from Beijing, considering Myanmar's enhanced activities in the water.

    The naval officer also said the growing presence of Chinese-origin submarines' will lead to "an increased risk of problems in water-space management".

    It means given the limited space in the Andaman Sea; it will be a challenge in terms of the deployment of naval assets. 

    The US-China Rivalry

    Besides military reasons, the Chinese deployment may also increase in the region due to Beijing's rising economic interests. China's oil pipeline to the port city of Kunming in Yunnan Province through Myanmar's Kyaukpyu oil terminal is already operational. Also, a parallel natural-gas pipeline is under consideration.

    Chinese investment in Myanmar's Kyaukpyu port will lead to further enhancement of China's geostrategic stakes in the Bay of Bengal (India). Therefore, it is needed to protect Beijing's interests through an increased naval presence.

    In any case, China has always been on the lookout for maritime facilities in Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka, which it could also use to enhance the sustenance of its naval forces in the area.

    Another Indian Navy official, while requesting anonymity, said the US and Japan understand China's strategy very well, which is leading to a big-power rivalry in the Bay of Bengal-Andaman Sea for a strategic presence.

    "The area is likely to become the next theatre for naval rivalry since it leads to the highly strategic Malacca Straits, which are also China's 'jugular' in terms of the vulnerability of its sea-borne energy imports sourced from West Asia and Africa," the official added.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Myanmar Military Finds Bodies From Plane Crashed in Andaman Sea
    India to Base Its Fighter Jets on Andaman & Nicobar Islands in Bengal Bay
    India Bolsters Naval Might at Andaman, Nicobar Islands
    Tags:
    Indian Ocean, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, warships, submarines, Bangladesh Navy, Myanmar, Royal Thai Navy, People's Liberation Army, Indian Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse