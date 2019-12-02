Register
17:40 GMT +302 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC.

    Europeans are Particularly Unhappy with What They Consider Trump’s ‘Bullying’ - Prof

    © AFP 2019 / Zach Gibson
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107733/01/1077330159.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912021077463064-europeans-are-particularly-unhappy-with-what-they-consider-trumps-bullying---prof/

    NATO leaders are gathering in London to attend the Alliance’s 70th anniversary summit, but there’s no guarantee that the celebrations will go smoothly as not everyone will be happy to see each other.

    The US has criticised other members for their budget contributions. France has called the alliance "brain-dead". And European members have lashed out at Turkey for its operation in Syria. While Turkey has criticised everyone, especially France. And the British hosts are more worried about the general election and getting Brexit done. So the “celebrations” will be low-key.

    Collective Defence = Collective Spending

    Trump is expected to raise the issue of increasing defence spending at the Leaders’ Meeting. Ever since taking office POTUS has criticised NATO allies for not meeting the 2% NATO defence spending target and demanded they make greater contributions.

    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Druzhinin
    Germany Supports Dialogue With Russia in Accordance With NATO's Policies- Foreign Ministry

    The US has been the biggest contributor paying around 22 percent, but last week NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced increased defence spending by allies.

    He said that starting next year the United States will pay less into the military alliance’s budget, with Germany stepping up to fill the spending gap. Both the US and Germany are expected to contribute 16 percent to NATO's direct funding.

    European Army

    There’ve been calls from both French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to create a EU army.

    Macron has been calling for a joint EU military force ever since he became president. The French politician has warned Europe that it cannot rely on the US to defend them and needs a “true, European army” administered by the EU.

    Macron has insisted that while he wants to “build a real security dialogue with Russia” Europe still needs to be able to protect itself from Russia, China, and even the US.

    But Trump has mocked the idea.

    "In November 2018, Trump ridiculed the French President for wanting to build a European army and claimed citizens of France would all be speaking German if it wasn’t for the US in World War II", said Ali Demirdas, a professor of international relations and contributor to The National Interest.

    “Europeans now believe America has become very unreliable when it comes to European defence. Therefore, they want to establish their own defence mechanism independent of the US (NATO). German Chancellor Merkel has stated: 'The times when we could rely on others are over. This means we Europeans have to take our fate fully into our own hands'”, he added.

    "The European struggle to get rid of American ‘yokes’ is underway", Demirdas said.

    Europeans feel that they are being "bullied" by Trump, according to the expert, and that’s why the building of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), an all-European defence initiative-alternative to NATO, is underway.

    "The only problem is the Europeans lack the military capabilities that would enable them to establish a European army. The only European country that has such capability is Turkey", the scholar explained.

    That’s why Germany, France, the UK (not a member of PESCO), and Turkey will hold a quadrilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

    “Although the topic of the meeting is officially Syria, I believe Turkey’s contribution to PESCO will be discussed", he added.

    NATO 'Brain Dead' Spat

    Emmanuel Macron has earned a lot of criticism from other members since he called the alliance “strategically brain dead” last month. And during last week’s talks with NATO chief Stoltenberg, the French president said the alliance lacked direction.

    Macron was slammed for his comments by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who told Macron on Friday to “check whether you are brain dead”.

    France responded by summoning the Turkish Ambassador to France to explain “unacceptable statements ... that have no place in Turkish-French relations and cannot substitute for the necessary dialogue between the two countries".

    French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    ‘Tired of Picking Up Pieces’: ‘Furious’ Merkel Berated Macron Over His ‘Brain Dead’ NATO Jab - Report

    But Professor Demirdas believes that the ongoing infighting between NATO allies is not going to affect their long-term relationship.

    “Summoning ambassadors is not uncommon. On 31 October, Turkey summoned France’s ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara to condemn Macron’s remarks about Turkey’s Peace Spring Operation in Syria", he explained.

    "Turkish-French relations have survived worse crises. I don’t think the current crisis is going to have a major negative impact on relations. France is not in a position to have any impact on Turkey’s Syria policy. Paris simply doesn’t have any leverage over Ankara to do so", Demirdas stressed.
    Turkey’s Role in NATO

    Stoltenberg has called Turkey a very important country for the alliance. “It’s enough to look at the map and examine the geostrategic position of Turkey to understand this”, NATO's secretary-general told French newspaper Le Figaro on 21 November.

    Stoltenberg also pointed out that Turkey is the only NATO member that has a border with Syria and Iraq.

    But the EU criticised Ankara’s offensive in northern Syria against Kurdish fighters that Erdogan launched in October after the US moved its troops out of the area.

    Russian S-400 Triumph missile system
    Russian Defence Ministry
    Purchase of Russia's S-400 by Turkey Will Boost NATO - Erdogan's Office

    Turkey promised to send back some of the 3.6 million refugees that it is currently hosting in response to criticism from its European NATO allies, especially from Germany and France.

    "In his recent speech, Macron criticised Turkey for its unilateral actions in Syria, but paradoxically he justified France’s presence in Mali and sub-Saharan Africa, while at the same time demanding NATO become a part of France’s 'anti-terror' operations", Professor Demirdas said.

    “His proposal for NATO involvement in Mali came after President Erdogan asked NATO to take measures in Syria for Turkey’s security".

    But the real reason why Macron has been making these controversial remarks is because France feels like it is losing influence in its former sub-Saharan colonies and is unhappy about Turkey’s growing role in Syria.

    "The recent spat between France and Turkey should be seen as Macron’s increasing uneasiness for Turkey’s rising influence in Syria (a former French colony) and in the Balkans. He has previously stated his concern that the Balkans are becoming an area of rivalry for the EU, Turkey, and the Russian Federation", the Professor said.

    “At a time when the European Union is becoming anything but a 'union', Macron wants to spearhead France’s dominance in Europe", Demirdas emphasised.

    NATO’s Future

    Many have predicted the demise of the alliance that’s struggling to identify its mission and purpose. So can NATO survive or are we witnessing its slow disintegration?

    "Although I don’t expect NATO to disintegrate in the same manner as the Warsaw Pact did, it should be expected that it will gradually lose its functionality", the scholar concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    summit, NATO, Europe, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse