Macron Says Turkey Can't Expect Solidarity From NATO After Syria Offensive

French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg are currently holding a press conference in Paris ahead of the NATO leaders meeting in London on 3-4 December.

Turkey cannot expect solidarity from NATO allies and at the same time launch an offensive in Syria, French President Emmanuel Macron said during a press conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Paris.

The meeting between Macron and Stoltenberg is taking place following the French President's recent comment on NATO's 'brain death'. Those words prompted a wave of criticism towards Macron from his fellow members.

However, during the ongoing meeting with Stoltenberg, Macron said that his comments about NATO being 'brain dead' were 'a useful wake-up call' for the alliance.

