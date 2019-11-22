Register
01:01 GMT +322 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, about the FY'20 budget

    US Senate Run Could Become a 'Path' to Pompeo Presidency - Pundit

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The US Department of State dismissed reports that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will soon leave his post to run for a Senate seat. Time magazine published a story on Tuesday claiming that Pompeo recently told three prominent Republicans that he planned to resign.

    According to Axios reporter Johnathan Swan, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told him that the rumours are “completely false”.

    “I just spoke to the secretary and he said this story is completely false,” Swan tweeted Ortagus’s comment. “We just landed in Brussels for meetings with NATO - he [Pompeo] is 100 percent focused on being President Trump’s Secretary of State”, she said.

    ​The article alleged that three Republicans, who spoke with the magazine anonymously, said that Pompeo told them in a private conversation, that he had plans to leave his post in less than six months, around early spring of next year, but noted that the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and other issues “are hurting him politically and straining his relationship with Trump”, so his departure might come sooner rather than later.

    Another reason laid out in the article was the Secretary of State’s desire to run for the US Senate from Kansas in next year’s elections.

    “Pompeo has told friends that he will definitely run for the Kansas Senate seat”, says Ross Baker, a professor of political science at Rutgers University and former Senate fellow. 

    “I have heard that his relations with the president have been strained lately because of the impeachment inquiry and he is said to be worried that his involvement in the investigation may damage his popularity in the eyes of the public. I think, if he wins, he will find the US Senate a place with less stress”, Baker added.

    Bob Beatty, a political-science professor at Washburn University in Topeka said that the news seems “viable and certainly very possible”, as Pompeo’s run for the Senate would allow him to later run for president.

    “While it is almost unheard of for a Secretary of State to run for the House of Senate – usually they would run for president – this is an unusual and special case. It could be that the path for the presidency for Mike Pompeo is not from the State Department but from the Senate. He could be confident of victory (Kansas has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1932) and he could run for president in 2023 unburdened by any possible failures of American foreign policy that could ensue from being Secretary of State”.

    The impeachment inquiry is also making it more likely that Pompeo could run for Senate, Beatty believes.

    “Even if no damaging evidence comes out against Pompeo, the impeachment process highlights the dangers Pompeo faces to his reputation and his political viability by being such a frontline member of the Trump administration”, the academic said.

    Dr Djene R. Bajalan, a Missouri State University professor, expressed similar views, saying that the impeachment hearings will make a major difference for Pompeo, especially if the Secretary of State is implicated in wrongdoing.

    Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, in his testimony, may have done just that.

    On Wednesday, Sondland told the House Intelligence Committee leading the impeachment probe that Pompeo was well aware of the pressure being placed upon Ukraine.

    “Everyone was in the loop”, he said.

    “The State Department was fully supportive of our engagement in Ukraine affairs, and was aware that a commitment to investigations was among the issues we were pursuing”, Sondland noted, referring to allegations that Trump was pushing to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter and their business dealings in Ukraine.

    Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Pompeo refused to comment on Sondland’s statements, but praised Trump and his State Department policies on Ukraine.

    “I know precisely what American policy was with respect to Ukraine. I was working on it, and I'm very proud of what we've accomplished”, he said.

    If Pompeo resigns, experts believe that the political consequences for the Trump administration will be minimal.

    “Although Trump himself would be losing someone that has become a bit of the “rock” of his foreign policy, so he would lose a strong and loyal voice in his administration for his policies”, Beatty pointed out.

    “Evidently, the optics of yet another departure from the administration would not be good for the Trump administration,” Bajalan said, adding that, “it would most likely make little difference to the Trump base, but it might hurt support for the president among independent voters”.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US No Longer Recognizes Israeli Settlements as Breaking International Law - Pompeo
    Germany Reaffirms Its Stance on Israeli Settlements Following Pompeo's Announcement
    Pompeo Mulls Resignation to Run For US Senate - Report
    Pompeo Holds Press Conference Following NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting - Video
    Moscow on Pompeo's Remark on 'Support' of Iranians: US Doing Everything Possible for Them to Suffer
    Tags:
    Investigation, impeachment, rumors, Republicans, presidency, US Senate, Mike Pompeo, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    Faustian Bargain
    Faustian Bargain
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse