Impeachment Inquiry Over Trump-Zelensky Phone Call is 'Silly Gotcha Game' - US State Sec. Pompeo

The day before, Democrats from the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform, Intelligence Committee and Committee on Foreign Affairs issued a subpoena to the White House requesting documents relevant to the House's impeachment inquiry be delivered within two weeks.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is currently on his two-day trip to Greece, has slammed the Dems inquiry into Trump-Zelensky phone call as "silly gotcha game."

The scandal, which resulted in impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump and a diplomatic rift with the Europeans for Ukraine, was prompted by a complaint from a whistleblower who claimed that Trump might have abused power as he urged Zelensky to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden's son, with a Ukrainian gas company during a call this July.

After the report emerged, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against the US president, claiming that he had committed “high crimes and misdemeanours”. However, Republicans have rejected the allegations, stressing that Trump has not violated any law, adding that the case is an operation ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump, in his turn, has also denied the allegations calling them another attempt at a political witch hunt to reverse the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, and published the transcript of the telephone call with Zelensky.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW