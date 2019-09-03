Register
12:51 GMT +303 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany AfD party burn a private fireworks during an election campaign tour by ship on the river Rhine near Krefeld, western Germany, September 4, 2017.

    Germany's AfD Claims Big Success in Saxony, Brandenburg State Elections

    © REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    151

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik), Luc Rivet - Germany's right-wing party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), has claimed remarkable support in the elections held in Saxony and Brandenburg this weekend, finishing 2nd behind the coalition of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) that has ruled the country for the last 29 years.

    On Sunday, Saxony and Brandenburg held elections to their legislatures. Some 5.5 million people — about 12 percent of Germany's total electorate — went to the polling stations to elect their new parliaments.

    As is typical for eastern Germany, these states are significantly poorer than the West and have been very critical of Merkel's "open arms" policy, under which more than 1.5 million migrants from the Middle East and North Africa have arrived in the country from 2015-2016.

    In Saxony, the CDU came in first with 32.1 percent of the vote — down from 39.4 percent in 2014 — followed by the AfD with 27.5 percent — nearly three times the 9.7 percent received it in 2014. The SPD landed in only fifth place with 7.7 percent of the vote, preceded by the left-wing Linke party with 10.4 percent and the Greens with 8.6 percent.

    In Brandenburg, the SPD led with 26.2 percent of the vote, followed by the AfD with 23.5 percent and the CDU with 15.6 percent. In 2014, their results were 31.9 percent, 12.2 percent and 23 percent, respectively.

    Results That Will Make Germany More Difficult to Govern, Possibly Without a Grand Coalition

    The established parties, in particular, the CDU, have already warned that they would not form a coalition with the AfD. As is evident from the results of the votes, the old coalitions can no longer possibly exist without an additional partner.

    Therefore, Saxony and Brandenburg might as well end up with large abnormal alliances between the right and left, with the risk of paralysing political action and deepening the existing polarisation.

    "We have seen an enormously strong polarisation. It was about the question who will be the strongest force. It was about the confrontation between the AfD and the parties in power, the CDU and SPD," Christian Lindner, the leader of the Free Democratic Party that has not made it beyond the minimum vote threshold to be elected, said.

    The right-wing tidal wave is especially a setback for the CDU leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer — single-handedly chosen by Merkel as her successor — because it significantly reduces her chances of becoming chancellor in the near future, considering that the victory in Brandenburg is traditionally tied to the Chancery position.

    The success of the AfD has been unfolding in the background of the Grand Coalition's downward trajectory for quite some time now. Experts and professionals have voiced the view that it might signal a divorce between the CDU and SPD soon.

    "These regional polls are a new slap for Angela Merkel, who has already announced that she will leave power in the autumn of 2021. The chancellor has been at the head, since last year, of a fragile coalition with the Social Democrats of SPD. Both parties in the Grosse Koalition are losing at each election, but for the SPD, it is much worse. They are in total disarray", Michael Weigl, professor of political sciences at the University of Passau in Bavaria, said.

    AfD board members celebrate with balloons during the election party of the nationalist 'Alternative for Germany', AfD, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, after the polling stations for the German parliament elections had been closed.
    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    AfD board members celebrate with balloons during the election party of the nationalist 'Alternative for Germany', AfD, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, after the polling stations for the German parliament elections had been closed.

    The expert expects that the SPD will announce leaving the coalition before the end of the year.

    "The SPD has announced that they would decide before the end of the year whether they remain in the coalition or not. They will probably quit, which will mean new elections. So, it is very probable that Angela Merkel will have to leave office much before the date of October 2021 that she had chosen", he added.

    His opinion was echoed by the co-chairman of the AfD, Jorg Meuthen.

    "We prepare ourselves for the coming federal election that will come when the present GroKo coalition will crumble to pieces, probably before the end of 2019", Meuthen stressed.

    Reactions in Germany and Abroad

    Traditional forces and media in Germany have rushed to stress that, despite the success, the AfD still failed to defeat the grand coalition. Abroad too, along with congratulations, is the sound reminder that the road to victory will be long.

    "It is a great victory for the AfD, but they will be confronted like we are in Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden and many other Western countries, with the 'sanitary cordon' that the parties claiming to be democratic have organized to keep the nationalist parties, also called populists, out of power. Populists represent roughly 30 percent in many countries and are growing, so this total lack of democracy could still last for some time", Filip Dewinter, member of the Belgian parliament and former president of the nationalist Flemish Interest (VB) party, stated.

    In the 1980s, as the VB party — back then Vlaams Blok — started gaining increasing popularity in Belgium, the other parties committed to refrain from forming a coalition with them — a pact known as cordon sanitaire.

    A protestor holds a poster with a photo of Angela Merkel reading 'Merkel must go and referring she is guilty of incitement in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, after several nationalist groups called for marches protesting the killing of a German man last week, allegedly by migrants from Syria and Iraq
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    A protestor holds a poster with a photo of Angela Merkel reading 'Merkel must go" and referring she is guilty of incitement in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, after several nationalist groups called for marches protesting the killing of a German man last week, allegedly by migrants from Syria and Iraq

    The AfD party itself says it is only a matter of time before other parties change their minds and seek a coalition with the right-wing party.

    "It is true that the traditional parties have until now steadfastly refused to hold discussions with the AfD regarding alliances or coalitions at any level. But everything comes in its time", the co-chairman of the AfD, Jorg Meuthen said.

    He used the example of the Lega party of Italy to illustrate how a party with a strictly regional appeal can grow into a national one that ends up forming a ruling coalition.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Attacks on Germany's Mosques Were Preceded by Spike in Migrant Crimes – AfD MP
    German Police Union Admits Cops Prefer Right-Wing AfD Due to Refugee Crisis
    Germany's CDU Divided on Hypothetical Coalition With Right-Wing AfD
    Germany's AfD Member: 'We Should Take Everyone Who Has Come on Boat to Europe Back to North Africa'
    Tags:
    Elections, Germany, Saxony, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Angela Merkel, Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), CDU, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Alternative for Germany (AfD), Jorg Meuthen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stunning Cadet Girls Take Military Oath at Russian Aviation School
    Stunning Cadet Girls Take Military Oath at Russian Aviation School
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse