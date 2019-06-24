Register
    Germany's CDU Divided on Hypothetical Coalition With Right-Wing AfD

    Some members of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) have come under scrutiny for suggesting that their voters share goals with the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), exposing a growing rift within the conservative party.

    Even though the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has historically strictly rejected coalitions with left-wing or right-wing parties, in the past few days some of its members have indicated that they aren’t ruling out an alliance with the anti-immigrant party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

    “We should not rule out a coalition. It is not possible now, but we don’t know what the situation will be like in two or five years’ time”, Ulrich Thomas, one of the CDU’s regional leaders in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, told local paper Mitteldeutsche Zeitung.

    In fact, Thomas and his counterpart Lars-Jörn Zimmer issued an eight-page internal memo, insisting that CDU voters and AfD voters had similar objectives.

    When their memo came out, other members of the CDU felt compelled to declare that they will never work with the right-wing party, with CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak firing off a nuclear tweet:

    "One more time for everyone taking notes: the CDU strictly rejects any coalition or cooperation with the AfD!!! This is not only my opinion, but the decision of the CDU federal party convention (decisions C76, C101, C161 and C179)”, his tweet read.

    Ziemiak was by far not the only CDU official to have issued such a declaration against the AfD: Merkel’s favoured successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that she would like to ban any attempt to cooperate with the right-wing party.

    “I’m going to ask the party leadership for permission… to look at all the means to really prevent any rapprochement or cooperation with the AfD”, she said.

    Yet, Thomas and Zimmer appeared to have an ally in former intelligence agency chief Hans-Georg Maassen, a CDU member himself, who believes that a future coalition between these two parties is not unthinkable.

    Meanwhile, Georg Pazderski, the deputy chief of AfD, has suggested that the “united front” against his party “is beginning to crumble”.

    “In particular, the CDU base – which has been massively disappointed by its own leaders – cannot be told that the party should be closer to the left than to AfD”, he told the newspaper Die Welt.

    A string of polls held ahead of German state elections on 1 September suggest that the AfD could become the “strongest political force” in at least three regions, challenging the CDU – something which could probably explain Thomas’ and Zimmer’s stance.

    However, there’s another poll suggesting that the most popular coalition option among Germans at the moment would be an alliance between the CDU and the left-wing Greens.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
