Register
17:01 GMT +310 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016

    Germany Needs A 'New Approach, Actual Border Controls' - AfD Official

    © AFP 2019 / Christof Stache
    News
    Get short URL
    0 30

    On Thursday, Angela Merkel's government presented a proposed immigration law with a clear criteria for those who should be able to come to Germany to work and under what conditions. The bill prompted criticism from some politicians, who blasted it, in particular, for the adverse effects it could have on the German labour market.

    Martin Sichert, a member of the German Parliament and chairman of the AfD party in Bavaria, said that criticism of the proposed immigration law is 'well justified'. 

    Sputnik: Angela Merkel's proposed immigration law has attracted plenty of criticism following its announcement. How justified is this? 

    Martin Sichert: The critics on the proposed immigration law are very well justified. In my view there are two central areas of the social welfare system of Germany at stake here. Firstly, the so-called priority check ("Vorrangprüfung") will be abolished with the new law. This priority check is intended as a security measure and basically means that job vacancies are to be filled by German and/or EU-citizens first before they are offered to others. In practice, this change means that the competition in the labour market will be intensified — especially for job positions that require low qualifications. This would institute an overall wage dumping of mass proportions on the labour market in Germany. Secondly, the intertwining of asylum and regular migration is simply wrong and de facto abolishes the asylum law.

    The proposed law gives everyone a right to change their application status ("Spurwechsel") from asylum seeker to regular migrant. The openness of the law also allows basically anyone, even those who are completely unqualified, to pursue their dreams and do apprenticeship sin Germany. In other words, we are inviting "everyone" and mainly the poor of the world to us, no questions asked. 

    READ MORE: German Government Unveils Reworked Immigration Law, Faces Onslaught of Critics

    Sputnik In your view, how could this further escalate the dispute over the matter in the German Parliament? 

    Martin Sichert: The proposed immigration law is, based on the points I mentioned above, clearly not in the interest of the German people. Yet all the other political parties are united in the main goal of wanting to attract more and more people, some even stating that the proposed laws are insufficient in terms of attracting more and more people. Every time a Government does something which is against the interest of the people and is also not wanted by a large group of people, this creates tensions. These tensions do not exist only in the halls of the parliament but also outside, on the streets. 

    Sputnik: We have seen that the German business community has become more concerned about the lack of qualified IT specialists, engineers and shortfalls in other professions in Germany. In your view, what are the key reasons for this problem? 

    Martin Sichert: The main reason, as I see it, are the high taxes and social security contributions. Combined with the bureaucracy — for which we are famously known for in Germany — this creates a harsh environment especially for highly skilled and qualified persons who are then often tempted to emigrate, since they can earn more and are much more free of the burden of bureaucracy elsewhere. The proposed immigration laws will only intensify this problem. All this immigration of poorer, unqualified and unskilled persons will have to be financed somehow. We have currently hundreds of thousands of highly skilled and qualified persons leaving Germany every year. This number is bound to rise with the proposed new law.


    Migrants heading to Germany during a snow shower at the German-Austrian border near Wegscheid, Germany, Saturday Nov. 21, 2015
    © AP Photo / Armin Weigel/dpa
    Record Number of Migrants Sent Back From Germany to Other EU Countries in 2018
    Sputnik: What measures are needed for these issues to be resolved?

    Martin Sichert: We need a new approach. The high tax and social contribution burden of highly skilled and qualified persons needs to be reduced substantially. The same goes for the high burden with bureaucracy — especially for start-ups and self-employed professionals. This however cannot be done if at the same time we are sending out a signal of attracting the poor into our social welfare system. 

    Sputnik: What needs to be done to improve immigration law, to ensure the flow of qualified specialists on the one hand, and to limit refugees on the other?

    Martin Sichert: Firstly, we need actual border controls. We need to be able to manage the flow on our borders and clearly define who can or cannot come to us. This also means a consistent application of our existing asylum laws — meaning that there is a no-tolerance policy in place for those whose asylum claims have been denied. These people need to be deported immediately. We also need an immigration law based on a point-based system like many other immigration countries already have — a system that is open for skilled workers and gives zero chance to immigration of poor people in our welfare systems. The best way to attract these workers is however, as I already stated before, by lowering the tax and social contribution burdens, remove the bureaucratic barriers and to invest in our infrastructure — especially in digital infrastructure.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik. 

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Kardashian West Attends Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2019
    This Week in Pictures: 4 May - 10 May
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse