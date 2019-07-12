Register
20:22 GMT +312 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Wiretapping

    'People Should Be Aware Their Conversations Are Listened To Elsewhere In The World' - Prof

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Google acknowledged its contractors are able to listen to recordings of what people say to the company’s artificial intelligence system, Google Assistant. The recordings were obtained by a Belgian broadcaster which reviewed more than 1,000 audio clips and found 153 had been captured accidentally.

    Professor Madeline Carr from the University College London believes it is concerning that people are unaware their conversations are being tapped by Google's employees.

    Sputnik: Google is defending its practice of letting human employees listen to audio recordings of conversations between users and its Google Assistant software. How significant is this and just how worrying is this revelation?

    Madeline Carr: I think this is the worrying revelation because the problem here is not that they're using snippets of language to improve their service and their processing, but that people are not aware of that when they have the device on in their house.

    Sputnik: Do millennials even care about privacy anymore when we live in an age of 24/7 social media?

    Madeline Carr: I think what's critical is that people have a good understanding of how their data or their voice recordings or their images are being used by these organisations. It's fine to opt into to using a device like that and to benefit from all the convenience but there's a critical point here where people become uncomfortable with what's happening and then the great benefits that we stand to obtain our lost because people don't appreciate that.

    Sputnik: By analysing the data it can protect us from things like cybercrime, traditional crime and terrorism? Governments, for example, have been doing this for a long time, especially since the beginning of the millennium. If we look at things like the NCA in the US and GCHQ in Britain, data is centrally analysed, and the argument for this is to strengthen national security to tackle things like cybercrime, traditional crime and terrorism. So is an argument for similar methods done by Google, by analysing and recording people's information?

    Madeline Carr: I think there's quite a difference between law enforcement practices that are undertaking to fight crime more to survey criminals and a device that is in your home that is operating under conditions that you don't understand. There's a big difference there and Google is not making that clear. They're not making clear that a human being is potentially listening to your conversations and transcribing them. If they need to do that to improve language processing, understandable, but people have to be aware that they're doing that when they have that device in their house.

    Sputnik: How can individuals who are perhaps worried about how their data and how their recordings being used essentially protect themselves from these practices used by Google and other large tech companies?

    Madeline Carr: I'm not sure that it really needs to come down to the individual, to be honest. We live in a world of mobile phones and connected devices and increasingly integrated systems and if you look at what the kind of position of the UK with the secure by design principles that are being developed here, that burden shouldn't really rest with individuals because it's just asking too much of people. So really, that burden needs to rest with the manufacturers in the service providers to ensure that people have a clear understanding of what they're giving away; they have a clear understanding of where their data is going and how it's being used and certainly, in this case, people should be aware that some of their conversations are being transcribed and recorded and listened to by human being elsewhere in the world. The thing is like I said if they told us when we bought the product 'We need to record and save and transcribe some of your conversations to improve language processing, are you happy with that?' That's one thing that people can opt in or out, but to find out retrospectively that that's been happening is not acceptable. I think the point of this story is, the issue, when you read their blog post they're saying well someone has violated our policies by releasing those recordings that's not the problem. The problem is it's a bit like the Edward Snowden situation. It's not a problem that he released it, it's a problem that it was happening and that's the critical point to focus on.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Madeline Carr and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Google Defends Contractors Eavesdropping on People Talking to Virtual Assistant
    Tags:
    wiretapping, AI, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 6-12 July
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse