Register
14:20 GMT +330 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    WhatsApp application

    Apple, WhatsApp and Others Slam GCHQ Encrypted Chat Eavesdropping Proposals

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The pair suggested wouldn't "give any government power they shouldn't have". Several governments have been unsuccessful in their attempts to compel Facebook and others to allow law enforcement to spy on conversations conducted via their messaging apps.

    Over 50 companies, civil society organisations and security experts — including Apple, WhatsApp, Liberty and Privacy International — have signed an open letter calling on UK listening agency GCHQ to abandon its ‘ghost protocol' proposals, which would enable eavesdropping on encrypted chat services.

    The proposal was first mooted November 2018 by senior intelligence officials Ian Levy, technical director of the UK's national cyber security centre, and Crispin Robinson, head of cryptanalysis at GCHQ, in November 2018.

    Writing for the Lawfare blog, the pair said it would be "relatively easy" for a service provider to "silently add a law enforcement participant to a group chat or call".

    "The service provider usually controls the identity system and so decides who's who and which devices are involved. You end up with everything still end-to-end encrypted, but there's an extra ‘end' on this particular communication. This sort of solution seems to be no more intrusive than virtual crocodile clips our democratically elected representatives and judiciary authorise today in traditional voice intercept solutions," they suggested.

    However, the consortium claim the plan represents "serious threat" to digital security and human rights, and the agencies should instead focus on "protecting privacy rights, cybersecurity, public confidence, and transparency".

    "To achieve this result, their proposal requires two changes to systems that would seriously undermine user security and trust. First, it would require service providers to surreptitiously inject a new public key into a conversation in response to a government demand. This would turn a two-way conversation into a group chat where the government is the additional participant, or add a secret government participant to an existing group chat. Second, in order to ensure the government is added to the conversation in secret, GCHQ's proposal would require messaging apps, service providers, and operating systems to change their software so it would change the encryption schemes used, and/or mislead users by suppressing the notifications that routinely appear when a new communicant joins a chat," the letter states.

    GCHQ's proposal differs slightly from recurrent government calls for "back doors" to be inserted into encrypted services, which experts argue would produce security flaws hackers could easily be exploited by hackers.

    "The overwhelming majority of users rely on their confidence in reputable providers to perform authentication functions and verify that the participants in a conversation are the people they think they are, and only those people. The ghost proposal completely undermines this trust relationship and the authentication process," the letter continues.

    Fraud
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Scammers Use Facebook, DHS Phones in Fake Terrorism Funding Scheme
    In response, Levy said the UK intelligence community welcomed the response to their request for "exceptional access to data".

    "The hypothetical proposal was always intended as a starting point for discussion. We will continue to engage with interested parties and look forward to having an open discussion to reach the best solutions possible," he added.

    Apple, one of the signatories to the letter, has previously engaged in high-profile disputes with law enforcement agencies over privacy protection, for instance refusing to open a locked iPhone for the FBI. Eventually, the Bureau merely employed a hacker to break into the device in question without Apple's approval or assistance.

    Tags:
    encrypted messages, messaging app, human rights, privacy, WhatsApp, British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Microsoft, Apple, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women With Perfect Bodies and Strong Muscles: Asian Bodybuilding Championships
    Women With Perfect Bodies and Strong Muscles: Asian Bodybuilding Championships
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse