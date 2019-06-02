Register
18:09 GMT +302 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A balloon bearing the effigy of former US intelligence contractor and whistle blower Edward Snowden is seen attached to the Statue of Liberty replica by French sculptor Auguste Bartholdi (1834-1904) during an action organized by human rights organisation Amnesty International (AI) asking outgoing President Barack Obama to pardon him, on January 13, 2017 in Paris

    Edward Snowden: US Government Corrupted Technology for 'Military Purposes'

    © AFP 2019 / Eric FEFERBERG
    World
    Get short URL
    130

    Six years after former NSA contractor Snowden shed light on the US government's questionable intelligence collection efforts, his message about the right to privacy appears to have been largely forgotten.

    Edward Snowden, a disgraced US intelligence staffer who leaked troves of classified documents, has warned of what he described as the intelligence services' ever-increasing efforts to build a dystopian borderless social control system.

    Speaking via a livestream from Russia during the Open Dialogue event at Canada's Dalhousie University, Snowden argued that US elites have become "absolutely intoxicated" by scientific advances and corrupted human knowledge toward a "military purpose".

    "We're in the midst of the greatest re-distribution of power since the industrial revolution, and this is happening because technology has provided a new capability. It's related to influence that reaches everyone in every place. It has no regard for borders. Its reach is unlimited, if you will, but its safeguards are not," he said.

    Snowden, a former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor, came to international prominence in 2013 after leaking a cache of highly sensitive documents about the agency's mass surveillance efforts.

    It was revealed that the NSA had intrusively monitored US citizens' internet and phone connections, and spied on citizens and even heads of allied countries.

    Snowden also exposed the so-called Five Eyes, a coalition of five Anglophonic countries (the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand) whose intelligence agencies are said to be cooperating through secret spying programmes and intelligence-sharing agreements.

    Edward Snowden, a former CIA worker before turning whistleblower, speaks via satellite at the IT fair CeBIT in Hanover, Germany, Tuesday March 21, 2017
    © AP Photo / Friso Gentsch/dpa
    Snowden's Leaked Archive Shows Israel Got NSA Intel for Conducting Strikes – Report

    During the livestream, Snowden went on to show what he called a global heat map of mass surveillance carried out by the United States, which appeared to show that the US most closely monitors Asian countries such as Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as China.

    Notably, he added, the map indicates that the 'Big Brother' is more invested into surveillance inside the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany, rather than in Russia, which is viewed in Washington as a traditional adversary.

    He said human desire for interaction and communication is being exploited by commercial and government institutions, which monitor and influence the behaviour of people who voluntarily − yet often unwittingly − consent to it through contracts and agreements they don't care to or simply cannot examine thoroughly enough.

    "Everything has hundreds and hundreds of pages of legal jargon that we're not qualified to read and assess and yet they are considered binding upon us," he said.

    The whistle-blower maintained that these institutions "have structuralised and entrenched it to where it has become now the most effective means of social control in the history of our species."

    He referred to the so-called PRISM programme, which the NSA reportedly uses to gather private electronic data belonging to users of social media platforms and customers of tech giants.

    "This technology allows these institutions to monitor and record the private activities of people on a scale that's broad enough that we can say it's close to all-powerful," he said, adding that the government appeals to corporations' patriotism, cites security risks, or sometimes coerces them into giving out the information it wants.

    Snowden is facing espionage charges in the United States, carrying a sentence of at least 30 years in jail combined; he has received asylum in Russia and is currently living at an undisclosed location in Moscow.

    READ MORE: US Declared War on Journalism — Snowden on New Charges Against Julian Assange

    Snowden's revelations sparked a public debate on the relationship between mass surveillance and the right to privacy, with some people justifying the NSA's intrusive actions with the threat of terrorism. 

    He claims, however, that plans for such a programme were laying on the shelf for quite a while even before 9/11, but that legislators were "not in a position" to pass it until the whole nation was united by the tragedy.

    Related:

    Snowden's Lawyer: Ecuador Breached Assange's Constitutional Rights Under Own Law
    Snowden Reminds UN Called Assange's Detention Arbitrary, Violation of Rights
    Two 'Snowden Refugee' Families in Uncertainty, Feel Abandoned by Canada - Lawyer
    Washington Accuses Huawei of Activities US Was Busted for by Snowden – Spokesman
    Closure of Snowden Files Underscores That ‘People Don’t Have Free Access’
    Tags:
    mass surveillance, National Security Agency (NSA), Edward Snowden, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse