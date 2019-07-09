Register
08:08 GMT +309 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen speaks with German soldiers after the NATO Noble Jump exercise on a training range near Swietoszow Zagan, Poland, Thursday, June 18, 2015.

    New EU Cabinet: Surprising Ursula von der Leyen Pick, European Army & Business as Usual

    © AP Photo / Alik Keplicz
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 0 0

    The EU is about to complete the formation of its new government in July 2019. Italian journalist Daniele Pozzati and geopolitical analyst Adam Garrie have explained how the new appointments will affect the bloc's prospects, its political and economic course, and the much-discussed European army initiative.

    The nomination of current German Defence Minister von der Leyen for the EU top job has caught Europeans by surprise, according to Daniele Pozzati, a Munich-based Italian journalist and political observer.

    "The big surprise was von der Leyen. Many in the German media thought, or had hoped, her political career to be over", Pozzati said, referring to ex-EU Parliament President Martin Schulz's remark that von der Leyen is Germany's "weakest minister".

    It appears that the Germans share Schulz's concerns: according to the latest opinion poll conducted by public broadcaster ARD, 56 percent of respondents opined that the politician was hardly a good choice for the EC top position, with only 33 percent saying that von der Leyen will make a good European Commission president.

    The Germans' reaction to von der Leyen's pick was somewhat predictable given the controversy surrounding her career as the country's defence minister. Previously, the media reported about a disturbing shortage of equipment and spare parts for weapons, as well as a staffing shortfall in the national armed forces under von der Leyen's supervision. In addition, the Bundestag raised the alarm over the Defence Ministry's violation of public procurement rules in granting multi-million deals to contractors.

    "The Bundeswehr’s condition is catastrophic", wrote Rupert Scholz, a former German defence minister, summing up von der Leyen's string of errors, last week, as quoted by Politico Magazine.

    Von der Leyen: A Compromise Figure for Paris, Berlin, Rome & V4

    What's behind the surprising pick endorsed by both Berlin and Paris, especially given French President Emmanuel Macron's vocal opposition to the nomination of another German politician, MEP Manfred Weber?

    "Von der Leyen ideologically fits in with the neoliberal modus operandi of Macron so in this sense there was no conflict on the basis of policy or mentality", suggested Adam Garrie, a UK-based geopolitical analyst and director at the Eurasia Future think tank. "Although there is putative equality among the members of the EU when selecting a commission president, in reality the operational culture in Brussels is that which perennially favours those from Germany, France or the culturally and politically similar Benelux countries".

    Garrie drew attention to the fact that Southern, Eastern, and much of Central Europe (with the exception of Germany) are "increasingly marginalised in this process": "Imagine for example a populist Greek or Hungarian gaining such a major role? There's a reason it is unthinkable - because it is practically impossible", he noted.

    As for von der Leyen’s poor record as German defence minister, Adam Garrie recalled that "this is by no means the first time that ministers and politicians who were either nobodies or failures in their own countries get 'kicked upstairs' for well-paid and comfortable positions at the EU level".

    "If anything von der Leyen will continue this trend of being wholly unremarkable in her position as the most powerful woman in the EU. This ought to give all of Europe pause for thought", the geopolitical analyst said.

    German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen (C) posing with mountain infantry soldiers of the mountain infantry brigade 23 after she watched an exercise near the Bavarian village Bad Reichenhall, southern Germany, on March 23, 2016
    © AFP 2019 / CHRISTOF STACHE
    German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen (C) posing with mountain infantry soldiers of the mountain infantry brigade 23 after she watched an exercise near the Bavarian village Bad Reichenhall, southern Germany, on March 23, 2016

    For his part, Pozzati presumed that von der Leyen became a sort of a compromise figure not only for Germany and France, but also for the Visegrad Group and Italy.

    He recalled that apart from von der Leyen, Merkel and Macron had considered the candidacy of Frans Timmermans, the a Dutch national and the current first vice-president of the European Commission. However, as Forbes pointed out on 1 July, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia signalled strong reservations towards the socialist politician.

    "Germany long backed Belgian and Dutch candidates to reduce the visibility of its power within the EU", the Italian political observer presumed. "The rise of the Visegrad Group, a small group of countries who oppose Germany-France leadership, and the new Italian government, forced Merkel and Macron to amend their plans. So their first choice for president of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, was out, and Ursula von der Leyen was in".

    Will Ursula von der Leyen Give a Boost to the EU Army?

    There is yet another commonality uniting Merkel, Macron, and von der Leyen, namely their EuroArmy idea.

    Thus, French President Macron warned that Europeans cannot be protected without a "true, European army". He was later joined by German Chancellor Merkel who said that a common European army "can be a good complement to NATO".

    For her part, von der Leyen endorsed the idea of EU states joining their militaries, adding, however, that national governments should remain responsible for their armies. She also underscored in February 2018 that an "army of Europeans" should not pose a challenge to NATO, but "remain trans-Atlantic".

    According to Pozzati, the EuroArmy plan could play right into the hands of Germany, which remains a "marginal player" in terms of military force within the EU.

    "Berlin's only bet to regain some military clout is though the creation of a German-led European army", the Italian journalist presumed, adding that the German political establishment also favours the creation of a European army

    "There's no doubt that von der Leyen's appointment is a boost for the very worrisome idea of a pan-EU army", Garrie foresees. "As such, the more individuals like Macron push for this woefully anti-democratic, anti-individual liberty and needlessly expensive idea, the more push back there will be among already growing Eurosceptic movements across the continent".

    German Bundeswehr soldiers of the 122th Infantry Battalion take part in a farewell ceremony in Oberviechtach, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    German Bundeswehr soldiers of the 122th Infantry Battalion take part in a farewell ceremony in Oberviechtach, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

    How Will New Appointments Affect the EU Strategy?

    In early July, Belgian interim Prime Minister Charles Michel and Italian MEP David Sassoli were appointed to lead the European Council and European Parliament, respectively. Spain’s Josep Borrell Fontelles is considered a candidate for high representative of the union for foreign affairs and security policy, while Germany's Ursula von der Leyen and France's Christine Lagarde are likely to take EC and ECB offices.

    The question then arises as to how the new cohort of European politicians will influence the bloc's political and economic strategy.

    According to Garrie, the aforementioned political figures "represent a morass of neoliberal economics, anti-individual liberty policy making, big government, opposition to the sovereignty of nation states, pro-militarism, hostility to Asian superpowers (think China and Russia), hostility to Turkey in many cases and at a cultural level a snobbery that is both anti-American and anti-British".

    "In summary, it will be business as usual but if history is a guide, the EU tends to get more power hungry and less democratic with every passing year", the UK-based geopolitical analyst said.

    Pozzati holds a slightly different stance: "These appointments are still an improvement, in my opinion", he said.

    "France's Christine Lagarde will try to save the Eurozone by appeasing, at least a bit, the Eurosceptics", the Italian political observer believes. "Lagarde began her career as a politician before turning into a technocrat. Her approach is more pragmatic, more political and paradoxically less ideological than that of EU economists. So watch that space for minor adjustments to the EU austerity policy – but don't expect a revolution".

    According to him, the new EU leadership "represents the attempt, by the EU, to change a little, to appease popular dissatisfaction a little, by staying fundamentally the same".

    "Let's see how substantial that improvement will be", Pozzati concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers and contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Former SPD Leader Claims German Minister von der Leyen Should Leave the Gov't - Reports
    EU Commission President Nominee Von Der Leyen Fled Germany for UK Due to Terror Threat
    'Von der Leyen's Nomination is Obviously Result of Backroom Deal Orchestrated by Merkel' - Prof
    ‘Weakest German Minister’ for Top EU Post? Ursula von der Leyen’s Debatable Record at Previous Job
    Process to Appoint Von der Leyen as Commission Chair Was Not Very Transparent - Juncker
    Tags:
    Christine Lagarde, Martin Schulz, European Parliament, European Council, European Commission, European Union, France, Emmanuel Macron, Ursula von der Leyen, Italy, Visegrad Group (V4) countries, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Can't Say No to Them! Sporty Beauties Run Bride Race in Russia
    Can't Say No to Them! Sporty Beauties Run Bride Race in Russia
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse