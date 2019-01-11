Register
14:15 GMT +311 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, left, inspects a German air force aircraft as she visits the German contingent at the Al Azraq air base in Jordan. File photo

    European Army 'Already Taking Shape' – German Defence Minister

    © AP Photo / John MacDougall/Pool Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    In early November 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron called for the creation of what he touted as a "true European army" which he said would protect the interests of the bloc. The proposal was supported by German Chancellor Angela Merkel but criticised by British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson.

    German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen has claimed that a European army is "already taking shape", adding that Germany and France remain the "driving forces" of the continent's defence.

    "Reforms over the past months and years have brought our armed forces closer together. We're working quickly," Minister von der Leyen pointed out in her article published by German newspaper Handelsblatt.

    READ MORE: Le Pen Faults Macron for 'Empire' Ambitions as He Calls for Single European Army

    In the article, she also upheld the idea of the EU's Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) defence scheme, which stipulates the bloc's national armies cooperating on joint military projects. PESCO was first mentioned in the Lisbon Treaty of 13 December, 2007.

    Additionally, von der Leyen responded to an article by former German Economics Minister Wolfgang Clement on European defence by insisting that reforms should bring national armies closer together.

    "We are making good progress. Despite Brexit, and the controversial debates us Europeans have among ourselves, Europe remains a unique creation, uniting half a billion citizens in the name of freedom and prosperity. This community needs to be able to defend itself," von der Leyen underscored.

    READ MORE: 'Real European Army': Macron's Initiative is Taking Shape Step by Step

    Her remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron called for the creation of what he described as a "true European army" which he said should be aimed at protecting the interests of the bloc from China, Russia and the US. The proposal was supported by German Chancellor Angela Merkel but rejected by British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, who claimed that any force which rivalled NATO would undermine international security.

    He slammed the project as "crazy and dangerous", pledging that Britain would "never” be part of it.

    US President Donald Trump, for his part, slammed Macron's proposal as "very insulting", noting via his Twitter account on 10 November that "perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the US subsidises greatly".

    Trump has repeatedly urged all NATO members to contribute a minimum of two per cent of their GDP on military spending, as the military bloc advises. 

    READ MORE: World Needs Peace-Seeking Statesmen, Not a 'European Army' — Journalist

    German Bundeswehr soldiers of the 122th Infantry Battalion take part in a farewell ceremony in Oberviechtach, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    EU's PESCO Pact: Viable Alternative to NATO or Much Ado About Nothing?
    On 11 December 2017, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker praised the first operational steps taken by EU member states to "lay the foundations of a European Defence Union," stressing that the bloc's security "cannot be outsourced".

    The EU's Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) would allow EU member states to enhance their armed forces,  collaborate on projects in the military sphere and jointly boost their defence capabilities.

    Related:

    Professor On European Army: 'I Don’t See the Vehicle Coming Off the Ground'
    EU Needs Army to Protect Common European Interests – German Defence Minister
    German Politician: We Don't Need EU Army, We Need a 'European Home' With Russia
    'Not a European Army': PESCO is About 'Cooperation, Not Integration' – General
    Tags:
    defence, proposal, reforms, army, EU, Gavin Williamson, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Germany, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok