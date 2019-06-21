Register
20:24 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian soldiers take part in the National Persian Gulf day in the Strait of Hormuz, on April 30, 2019

    Why Trump Will Make a 'Very Big Mistake' If He Unleashes War on Iran

    © AFP 2019 / ATTA KENARE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The downing of the US surveillance drone near the Strait of Hormuz and the earlier Gulf of Oman incident has further ramped up tensions between Washington and Tehran. Academic Dr Alam Saleh and analyst Alexander Azadgan shared their insights on what is behind the growing tensions and whether Trump will resort to the use of force against Iran.

    On 20 June, Iran shot down a US RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone which, according to Tehran, was in full stealth mode and engaged in a spying operation near Kuhmobarak in the southern province of Hormozgan.

    According to Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, despite repeated warnings, the American unmanned aerial vehicle entered the Iranian airspace where the country's air defence forces shot it down in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

    "Iran made a very big mistake!" US President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday following the downing of the US drone. Reportedly, Trump considered a military response to the move by Iran but then abruptly called off the decision.

    ​"United States’ so-called maximum pressure has failed to bring Iran to the negotiation table", said Dr Alam Saleh, a lecturer in Middle Eastern politics at Lancaster University, UK. "Washington thus to put Iran under greater pressure has developed its attitude to the military, to frighten Iran and to ensure its regional allies that it is up to it".

    US-Iranian tensions are continuing to escalate following the 13 June Gulf of Oman incident when the Japanese Kokuka Courageous and Norwegian Front Altair oil tankers were attacked while crossing the Gulf of Oman on their way southeast in international waters.

    Washington rushed to blame the assault on Tehran with President Trump insisting on 14 June that Iran "did do it", something that Iran resolutely denies. The American version of the event was later challenged by the Japanese who stated that their vessel had been targeted by a "flying object" not a mine, as Pentagon officials earlier claimed.

    The strikes prompted Washington to further beef up its military presence in the region by dispatching US Navy destroyer USS Mason (DDG-87) to the Gulf of Oman and sending 1,000 extra troops to the region. Earlier, in May, the US deployed the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and B-52 Stratofortress bombers to the Persian Gulf.

    Four Reasons Behind Growing Tensions Over Iran

    "From all the signs we’ve been getting, certainly, the standing of the US Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier along with all the ships that accompany it, these are not good signs", noted Alexander Azadgan, professor of international political economy, a senior geopolitical analyst and editor-at-large at United World International (UWI), an independent analytical centre.

    Azadgan refuted the idea that Tehran could be behind the Gulf of Oman strike on the Japanese vessel amid Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state visit in Iran: "[The Iranians] aren’t stupid, they are not suicidal; quite the contrary, they are very intelligent, crafty and wise in their foreign policy".

    According to the geopolitical analyst, there are several reasons behind the increase in pressure on the Islamic Republic.

    First, Iranian regional rivals are apparently trying to jump at the opportunity to goad Tehran into a new war amid growing tensions between the US and Iran, he noted referring to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Israel. Azadgan suggested that the Emiratis could be behind the recent attack in the Gulf of Oman.

    At the same time, he did not rule out that the incident was a "false flag" operation akin to the Gulf of Tonkin clash that later translated into the Vietnam War.

    Second, Trump administration officials, National Security Adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who are currently in charge of US Middle East policy, have long advocated a coup d'etat or use of force against the Islamic Republic.

    ​Previously, on 1 July 2017, Bolton vowed to instigate a regime change in Iran "before 2019" at a gathering of the dissident Iranian group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (The People's Mojahedin Organization), known as MEK or MKO.

    Third, the geopolitical analyst underscored that above all this is "an oil pipeline war about all these competing interests in the Middle East".

    "It’s the energy war between many nations in the Middle East, and especially when it comes to natural gas pipelines", Azadgan pointed out.

    According to some estimates, Iranian proven oil reserves rank the fourth largest in the world with 155,600 million barrels.

    Fourth, "Iran is just a small part of… the big game that is the changing of the petro-dollar system", the geopolitical analyst presumed, referring to a "club" of countries, including Russia and China, who are now drifting away from the dollar and embracing local currencies amid the US sanctions and tariff spree.

    By Starting War With Iran Trump Will Open Pandora's Box

    Still, according to Azadgan, it is unlikely that Donald Trump will resort to a military option against Iran.

    "Are we looking at an unstable rattling situation between these two countries, Iran and the US? Yes. We’ve heard unconstructive comments from both sides. Will that actually translates into a long-term conflict? I don’t think so", the geopolitical analyst said.

    British academic Dr Alam Saleh shares a similar stance: "The military presence in the region, however, has not meant military confrontation", he opined. "Trump knows well that launching a war against Iran would not end anytime soon, and it will not stay limited to the Persian Gulf region".

    "Iran will prolong the war, it will extend it to other parts of the already fragile Middle East, and of course it will diversify the war by employing and or adopting any means and methods to frustrate United States’ and its allies’ interests. The war will affect the global economy. Trump also lacks international support for his claims", the British lecturer highlighted.

    Amid ramping up tensions with Tehran, the Trump administration has repeatedly voiced intent to start a "dialogue" with the Islamic Republic. However, the Iranian leadership rejects the idea of the talks, expressing distrust and referring to the 2015 JCPOA deal that was unilaterally torn up by Donald Trump.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Airlines Which Have Restricted Flights Over Iranian Airspace After Downing of US Drone
    Iran Summons Swiss Envoy to Voice Protest Over Airspace Violation by US Drone
    Iran Sees US Drone Incident as Attempt to Force Tehran to Start Talks - Defense Minister
    Iran Refrained From Attacking US Plane Accompanying Downed Drone, Islamic Republican Guard Claims
    Tags:
    US drone, attack, Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE, Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Model Presents a Creation for Fashion House Dsquared2 in Milan
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 June
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse