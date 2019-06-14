US Navy Destroyer En Route to Oman Gulf in Wake of Oil Tankers Attacks - CENTCOM

US Central Command said that US Navy destroyer USS Mason is en route to Gulf of Oman to provide assistance after attacks on oil tankers.
"USS Mason is en route to the scene to provide assistance," CENTCOM spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown said in a press release on Thursday. "The US and our partners in the region will take all necessary measures to defend ourselves and our interests. Today's attacks are a clear threat to international freedom of navigation and freedom of commerce."
Several hours after the explosions, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States believes that Iran was behind the attacks on the vessels. Pompeo claimed that the assessment was based on intelligence, weapons used, and level of expertise needed to execute the operation.
His statement came after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated that Iran attaches particular importance to ensuring security in the Persian Gulf and in the entire Middle Eastern region.
