Register
08:13 GMT +329 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn

    Second Brexit Referendum: Corbyn to Lose Voters Whichever Way He Goes - UKIP MP

    © REUTERS / Jeff Overs
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While Labour MPs remain split over whether to back a second Brexit referendum, media reports suggest that the party's leader Jeremy Corbyn plans to back the initiative of a further vote. But will this be feasible? Sputnik spoke with UKIP's David Kurten for more answers.

    Sputnik: Should Jeremy Corbyn back a second Brexit referendum?

    David Kurten: Personally I don't think anybody should be backing a second Brexit referendum, because we've already had the first referendum and the MPs need to implement what the people decided back in June 2016.

    Brexit
    CC0
    UK’s Labour Shadow Chancellor Calls for General Election, 2nd Brexit Vote
    If you're looking at it from the point of view of the Labour Party; they are really struggling because two thirds of their voters want to have a second referendum, and one third of their voters don't, they want to leave, people up in the north of England, the Midlands and South Wales.

    He's in a real predicament, and whichever way he goes, he's going to lose a lot of voters, he's going to lose a lot of seats and that's a real problem for the Labour Party, and they are just as much in a state of division as the Tory Party.

    READ MORE: The UK Voted for Brexit Again: Highlights of EU Vote

    Sputnik: Will Labour be able to capitalise on the Conservatives failure to deliver Brexit?

    David Kurten: Everything is so in flux at the moment, but what Corbyn has tried to do so far is be all things to all people, and that has stopped working.

    Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration, January 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    'WTO Brexit Would Be Beneficial for Every Side' – Geopolitical Analyst
    He's managed to carry on that strategy for two years, but now we've seen that that's finished, with the European Elections; people don't want that anymore, people want someone who's either going to say "look; we're coming out on WTO terms", or the people who want to remain in the EU want someone to say "ok; we're going to have a second referendum, we're going to go back into the EU".

    The point of having a second referendum is that some people want to cancel Brexit and go back into the EU, so Labour is split down the middle, and whichever way Corbyn goes, he's going to lose seats; he's not going to win the election.

    If he continues with the strategy of trying to play two different tunes at the same time; that's not going to work either, so Labour are in a real predicament at the moment, and as far as I'm concerned, that's a very good thing for the country, because we need to actually implement the decision of the first referendum.

    READ MORE: Outgoing UK PM Theresa May Seen Smiling In Church After Brexit Breakdown

    Sputnik: Is reverting to WTO rules now a strong possibility?

    David Kurten: There's a chance of that; and now with the magnificent rise of the Brexit Party to win the European elections, there's a possibility of having a general election before that date, and that may come about because I think as well as the Labour Party, the Tory Party is looking likely to split, whatever happens in the European elections.

    There could well be a general election, and you could get the Brexit Party picking up a lot of seats, and they may even win, and if that happens; we'll have a WTO Brexit on the 31st of October, as we should do.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of David Kurten and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Fleeing a Sinking Ship: New York Becomes World's Financial Centre Due to Brexit
    Brexit Party Selecting Candidates for EU Parliament - Member
    The UK Voted for Brexit Again: Highlights of EU Vote
    UK’s Labour Shadow Chancellor Calls for General Election, 2nd Brexit Vote
    Corbyn Calls for UK General Elections, Second Brexit Referendum - Report
    Nigel Farage Warns not to Trust Boris Johnson's Brexit Pledges
    Tags:
    Brexit deal, Brexit, British Labour Party, World Trade Organization (WTO), Jeremy Corbyn, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse