Second Brexit Referendum: Corbyn to Lose Voters Whichever Way He Goes - UKIP MP

Sputnik: Should Jeremy Corbyn back a second Brexit referendum?
David Kurten: Personally I don't think anybody should be backing a second Brexit referendum, because we've already had the first referendum and the MPs need to implement what the people decided back in June 2016.
He's in a real predicament, and whichever way he goes, he's going to lose a lot of voters, he's going to lose a lot of seats and that's a real problem for the Labour Party, and they are just as much in a state of division as the Tory Party.
Sputnik: Will Labour be able to capitalise on the Conservatives failure to deliver Brexit?
David Kurten: Everything is so in flux at the moment, but what Corbyn has tried to do so far is be all things to all people, and that has stopped working.
The point of having a second referendum is that some people want to cancel Brexit and go back into the EU, so Labour is split down the middle, and whichever way Corbyn goes, he's going to lose seats; he's not going to win the election.
If he continues with the strategy of trying to play two different tunes at the same time; that's not going to work either, so Labour are in a real predicament at the moment, and as far as I'm concerned, that's a very good thing for the country, because we need to actually implement the decision of the first referendum.
Sputnik: Is reverting to WTO rules now a strong possibility?
David Kurten: There's a chance of that; and now with the magnificent rise of the Brexit Party to win the European elections, there's a possibility of having a general election before that date, and that may come about because I think as well as the Labour Party, the Tory Party is looking likely to split, whatever happens in the European elections.
There could well be a general election, and you could get the Brexit Party picking up a lot of seats, and they may even win, and if that happens; we'll have a WTO Brexit on the 31st of October, as we should do.
Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of David Kurten and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
