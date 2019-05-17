Register
21:32 GMT +317 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    British Establishment Will Do Everything to Stop Brexit – UKIP Scotland Leader

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    After six weeks of negotiations on Brexit between Prime Minister Theresa May and the Labour Party, the opposition has withdrawn from the talks, with Jeremy Corbyn stating he has no confidence in the government securing any viable deal at all.

    At the same time, May is planning to put forward a Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which implements the terms of Britain’s departure, in the week beginning 3 June.

    Sputnik spoke with UKIP Scotland leader Donald MacKay for more…

    Sputnik: Were the Brexit talks between Labour and the Conservatives ever going to be successful?

    Donald MacKay: Both parties have a vested interest in trying to make it look as if they are going to achieve something that they were never going to achieve.

    READ MORE: Being Rude About Brexiteers is Not the Way for Remainers to Win Friends

    Sputnik: How do you see Brexit negotiations panning out in the coming months?

    Donald MacKay: I think that the establishment of the country will do everything in their power to make sure that Brexit is called off completely; probably by telling us that WTO rules or no deal would be disastrous, but they may get a shock if UKIP or other parties do well in the European elections, which could force the collapse of the government.

    Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP, waits for the start of a debate on the last European Summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 26, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party Would Hammer Tories in General Election - New Poll
    Then you'd end up with a general election, and then it's all to play for, but certainly, if the Conservative government are left to their own devices it's my firm belief that they will do what they can ultimately to see Brexit cancelled, even though they are pretending otherwise.

    They may split; it's a distinct possibility, but the government as it stands will certainly not wish to see Brexit happen and not a real Brexit anyway.

    READ MORE: Tories Split As May Faces Coup Amid Struggle to Pass Brexit Deal Through Parl't

    Sputnik: Are the Conservatives as a political party finished following their failure to deliver Brexit?

    Donald MacKay: I don't see the change of leader making any difference, because the person who is elected leader will not be an out and out Brexiteer.

    They may attempt to give the impression that they are; but the Conservative Party is a pro-European party, and I suspect it always will be, it represents big business, and big business likes Europe, and it's as simple as that.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Donald MacKay and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Labour Party Withdraws From Brexit Talks With May's 'Disintegrating' Gov't
    Scholar: Tories Could Back May's Brexit Deal Out of Desire for Self-Preservation
    Tories Split As May Faces Coup Amid Struggle to Pass Brexit Deal Through Parl’t
    Brexit Party EU Parl't Victory May Cause 'Earthquake' in UK Politics – Journo
    Being Rude About Brexiteers is Not the Way for Remainers to Win Friends
    Tags:
    Brexit deal, Brexit, British Labour Party, British Conservative Party, UK Independence Party (UKIP), Theresa May, Scotland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 11 May - 17 May
    This Week in Pictures: 11 May - 17 May
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse