Register
15:59 GMT +327 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage leaves a polling station after voting in the European elections, in Biggin Hill, Britain, May 23, 2019

    The UK Voted for Brexit Again: Highlights of EU Vote

    © AFP 2019 / Hannah McKay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1110

    With preliminary results showing significant success for right-wing parties in the elections to the European Parliament, Sputnik highlights five key takeaways of the election process in the UK, which is still bracing itself for its withdrawal from the EU.

    Despite the ongoing political turmoil in the UK following Prime Minister Theresa May’s announcement to step down as PM in June, Britons seem to have confirmed their drive for the UK's withdrawal from the EU, given Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party's success in the European elections.

    Brexit Party’s Triumph

    According to preliminary results, Nigel Farage’s newly formed Brexit Party has managed to obtain about 31.7 per cent of the vote and 29 seats, snatching votes from the Conservatives and the Labour Party.

    The Brexit Party received the majority of votes in the country's northeast, east and in Wales, including Cardiff, which is traditionally Labour territory.

    READ MORE: UK Conservatives' Survival Dependent on Learning From May's Mistakes — Farage

    The results indicate the Brexit Party surpassed the United Kingdom Independence Party's (UKIP) performance in 2014, when the party, led by Farage at the time, gained 27.5 per cent of the vote.

    In February, Farage registered the Brexit Party after he left UKIP in late December over disagreements with the party's approach and policies. In April, he said that he would use the European elections as a launch pad for his party to fight for changes in the UK political system, which failed to deliver the country's exit from the EU.

    Lib Dems’ ‘Healthy Second-Place Finish’ 

    The Liberal Democrats came second with 20.3 per cent of the vote, winning 16 seats in parliament.

    Remarkably, with 27 per cent, the LibDems proved to be the main winners in the European elections in London, gaining three MEPs in the capital. In comparison, the Brexit Party took 18 percent of the vote in the UK capital.

    READ MORE: Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party Would Hammer Tories in General Election — New Poll

    On the whole, UK media described the Lib Dems’ results as a “healthy second-place finish”.

    Labour’s ‘Disappointing’ Performance’

    The Labour Party came third, picking up just 14.1 per cent of the vote and 10 seats, in what many described as a disappointing result given that in the last European election the party manage to secure 25.4 per cent.

    In London, Labour finished behind the LibDems, while in the country’s north-east it yielded to the Brexit Party, losing 17 percentage points to finish at 19 per cent.

    READ MORE: Confident Farage Mocks Theresa May Despite Past of Duplicitous Brexit Vows

    Jeremy Corbyn has already pledged that his party would “reflect on these results”, with shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry claiming that her party had taken a “kicking” and should promise a referendum and campaign to stop Brexit.

    Conservatives’ Worst Performance in History

    Obtaining about 9.1 per cent of the vote and just four seats, the Conservative Party came fifth behind the Greens, in what is the party’s worst European election result in its 185-year history.

    The Conservatives scored eight per cent in London, and obtained 10 per cent and 11 per cent in the eastern region and the West Midlands, respectively.

    Pro-Second Referendum Parties’ Results

    Except Change UK, all such parties did well in the European elections, with the Greens gaining 12.1 per cent of the vote; in the previous two European votes the party achieve just eight percent.

    With a total of 3.4 per cent, the Scottish National Party (SNP) remarkably scored 38 per cent in Scotland, well above the 29 per cent it garnered in 2014. All in all, UKIP finished ahead of Change UK, and British media said the results of the 2019 European elections indicate “a crowded field of anti-Brexit parties”.

    Related:

    Socialist Party Wins European Elections in Portugal - Ministry
    Manfred Weber Casts His Vote in Germany's European Parliament Elections
    Why European Parliament Elections Matter
    Salvini's Alliance of European Parties Strong, May Grow After Elections - AfD
    Tags:
    votes, results, territory, history, 2019 European Parliament Elections, Brexit, EU, Nigel Farage, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Школьницы во время последнего звонка в Доме офицеров Забайкальского края в Чите
    Students Say Good Bye to School as Farewell Bell Rings Across Russia
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse