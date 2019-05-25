Register
06:00 GMT +325 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.

    US Braces for War With Iran As Trump Sides With Military Advisers - Analysts

    © AP Photo / Carlos Barria
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    112

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump’s decision to send 1,500 more troops to the Middle East appears to be the first step of an incremental military buildup to launch a war against Iran and as a partial yielding to his hard-line advisers, according to military analysts.

    US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he has decided to deploy some 1,500 additional troops to the Middle East to protect American service members and interests in the region. Trump said that Iran does not want a war with the United States but insisted that Tehran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

    Drums of War

    US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan in a statement later on Friday said the deployment will also include a Patriot battalion, a fighter aircraft squadron, and reconnaissance aircraft. Pentagon officials claimed the move was in response to credible intelligence that Iran was planning to attack US and allied forces in the region.

    READ MORE: ‘Exclusive Intel’ Claims Iran Cuts Funding to Allies Amid Economic War — Report

    US-Iranian tensions rose to new levels when the United States imposed new sanctions on Iran on the one year anniversary of Trump’s exit from the Iran nuclear deal. On that very same day, 8 May, Tehran announced that it would begin enriching uranium at higher levels, citing the US violation of the treaty.

    In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a ceremony commemorating National Day of Nuclear Technology in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 9, 2019
    © AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
    Iran Will Make Adversaries Regret Economic War – President Rouhani
    Earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Tehran will not negotiate with Washington unless the Trump administration is ready to show respect.

    Former US Army Major and historian Todd Pierce said that the details of the build-up parallel previous US preparations before launching full-scale hostilities in earlier conflicts.

    "It sounds like they’re gearing up for war, with this as additional necessary step in an incremental build-up as we’ve seen in the past", he said. "It’s to be expected that when Iran is attacked they will respond in some way. Therefore this ‘protective equipment’, the Patriot batteries have to be in place".

    However, other aspects reveal the real intention behind the new deployment, Pierce explained.

    READ MORE: Strategic Expert Accuses India of Heeding Trump on Iran Sanctions, Faces Flak

    "The Fighter Squadron gives this away with the disingenuous claim they’re for "deterrence", when it is clear it is the US who is preparing to attack. Think Iraq — 2003, and how we moved forces to Saudi Arabia in 1990 in preparation for our attack", he said.

    Trump Caves to Swamp

    The US government has been building up forces in the Middle East for weeks now, driven by White House National Security Adviser John Bolton, who said Washington is sending ships and aircraft carriers to the region to send Tehran a "clear message".

    Former US Army Colonel Doug Macgregor, a leading tactician, military historian and commander of US armor in the Battle of 73 Easting in the 1991 Gulf War observed that the deployment indicated a compromise reached between the US president and his more hawkish military advisers and the establishment, often referred to as the "swamp".

    READ MORE: Trump's Iran Strategy Prompts Split in US Congress and White House

    "Trump appears to have compromised with the Swamp on 1,500", Macgregor said. "Remember, Trump is a team of one. Practically no one in the White House defense and foreign policy apparatus agrees with Trump’s desire to avoid war and pull out forces".

    The figure of 1,500 troops therefore bore all the hallmarks of a compromise number that pleased no one, Macgregor explained.

    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during his meeting with a group of University students in Tehran, Iran, May 22, 2019
    © REUTERS / Official Khamenei website
    Iran's Supreme Leader Says Youth Will See Demise of 'Degenerate US Civilisation', Israel
    "Thus, I suspect that the CENTCOM [US Central Command] CDR [Combatant Commander] and CJCS [Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff] wanted a larger number, but Trump pushed back and lowered it to 1,500", he said.

    The president went through a similar process in July 2017 when then-Secretary of Defense James Mattis wanted to send 50,000 troops to Iraq, Macgregor recalled, while Trump only supported 5,000.

    "[Former President Barack] Obama went through a similar experience on Afghanistan. The original number was close to 100,000, but he would only sign up for 40,000", he said.

    READ MORE: US to Extend Iran Energy Sanctions Waiver for Iraq — Source

    Macgregor argued that Trump has only himself to blame for surrounding himself with extreme hardliners.

    "It’s his own fault, but he’s failed to deal with this problem for two years", he said. Trump has found himself isolated among a large mass of hawks while the American people want peace, Macgregor warned.

    "Seventy five percent of the American electorate is opposed to conflict in the Middle East and any war with Iran or Venezuela. So he has the electorate behind him, but inside the Washington beltway, 90 percent are [for] hostilities with Iran", Macgregor concluded.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bolton Claims US Has 'Deep, Serious' Intel on 'Iran Regime Threat' - Reports
    ‘Exclusive Intel’ Claims Iran Cuts Funding to Allies Amid Economic War - Report
    Strategic Expert Accuses India of Heeding Trump on Iran Sanctions, Faces Flak
    Trump Okays Sending 1,500 More Troops to Mideast Amid Simmering Iran Tensions
    Tags:
    military advisers, hawks, pressure, policy, war, Doug Macgregor, Todd Pierce, Javad Zarif, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 18 May - 24 May
    This Week in Pictures: 18 May - 24 May
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse