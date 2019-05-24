Strategic Expert Accuses India of Heeding Trump on Iran Sanctions, Faces Flak

A noted Indian expert on geo-strategic studies has had to face Twitter’s ire as he accused India of rescinding on its commitment to heed only “UN-mandated” sanctions as opposed to the unilateral sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on Iran.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — With the US waiver on sanctions against the purchase of Iranian crude extended to India ending, New Delhi has reiterated time and again that it would only follow UN-mandated sanctions. India put off the discussions on Iranian oil purchase until the national elections were over.

In the background of the statement made by Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Shringla that India ended its imports of Iranian oil last month, Brahma Chellaney from the Indian think-tank Centre for Policy Research, said that going by appearances, India has already been complying with US President Donald Trump's Iran sanctions.

— Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) May 24, 2019

​For making such a remark, Chellaney had to face a barrage of criticism on social media.

"Do not teach international diplomacy to Modi", said Amit Dubey, who has the twitter handle @amitdubey1236.

— Amit Dubey (@amitdubey1236) May 24, 2019

​All nations work for their self-interest was a point that this user wanted geo-strategist Chellaney to acknowledge.