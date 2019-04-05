Register
03:10 GMT +305 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Robert Mueller, as FBI director, pauses after making an opening statement at a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing about the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 19, 2013

    Unredacted Mueller Report May Be More Embarrassing for US MSM Than Trump

    © REUTERS / Larry Downing
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    After some officials close to US Attorney General William Barr complained anonymously to the media that his summary of the Mueller report sent to Congress mischaracterized its implications for the president, the media decided a scandal was afoot.

    Appointed at the start of the year, Barr told Congress prior to his December confirmation that "it is the best interest of everyone — the President, Congress, and most importantly, the American people — that this matter be resolved by allowing the Special Counsel to complete his work." Special counsel Robert Mueller finally submitted that nearly 400-page report to the Department of Justice on March 23, about 22 months after it began.

    Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., questions Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    ‘Damage Control’: Democrats Try to Salvage Mueller Report Narrative by Moving Goalposts

    However, when Mueller submitted his report and Barr, in turn, sent a four-page summary to Congress along with a promise to release a redacted report, this aroused new fears that Barr might be protecting US President Donald Trump somehow — especially since Barr's summary seemed to deny the allegation that Democrats had banked over two years of political capital on: that the Russian government had helped Trump win the White House in 2016. Barr said, unequivocally, that the report found zero evidence of collusion between Trump's campaign and the Russian government, although it didn't totally exonerate him, as Trump tried to claim, from other charges, such as obstruction of justice.

    The Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee subsequently subpoenaed Barr for a full, unredacted report on Wednesday.

    Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books — "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War" — told Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear on Thursday that the leaks were "unimpressive" and that the fuller Mueller report would "probably be more embarrassing to the [New York] Times and the Washington Post when it's finally released than it will be to Trump."

    ​"I think there's a good deal of more meat in there — I suspect there is — that will show the even greater emptiness of the whole anti-Russia crusade than we've been led to believe."

    Robert Mueller
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Wins Big Because Dems ‘Took Eye off the Ball’ With Mueller Report

    "The obstruction [of justice] charge is really tricky," Lazare noted. "In Mueller's defense, one could argue that Trump may have obstructed the investigation at a time when the investigators had reason to believe that maybe a crime was committed. So by impeding that process, he may have obstructed justice and thereby broken the law. That argument could conceivably be made. But certainly now that the investigation has come up dry, it's much, much harder to make a case for an obstruction of justice. The burden of proof would be enormous."

    "I think Mueller had really no choice but to punt on this question and leave it to Barr to decide, and Barr, predictably, concluded there was no basis for a prosecution," Lazare told hosts John Kiriakou and Walter Smolarek.

    Kiriakou noted this is precisely how prosecutorial discretion works, and hardly an irregular or eyebrow-raising sequence of events.

    President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., Thursday, March 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    'Mueller Probe Harassed a Lot of People' - Writer on Russiagate

    Neither is Barr's decision to release a redacted version of the report, which he's indicated is necessary to protect classified information as well as information about ongoing federal investigations. "As I understand it, the law requires them to," Lazare said. "You're not allowed to release information that may impugn innocent people… If somebody tells a prosecutor something really bad about you or me, but the prosecutors have not investigated it, they have no idea whether the charge is true or not, it seems perfectly valid not to make that public, if that accusation has not been vetted in any way."

    However, Lazare said we still need to see what the redacted report says — and it could say a great deal — before we can determine who'll come out on top in the end.

    "It may have some additional information which is damaging to Trump that will fuel the investigatory zeal of the Democrats — that's possible," Lazare noted. "But it's equally possible… that it'll contain a lot of information that will further undermine the anti-Russian crusade that the Democrats have spent the last two years flocking to to the utmost."

    Related:

    Trump Ridiculed Online Over "Oranges" of Mueller Report Gaffe
    Expert on Mueller Report: Public Trust of Democratic Party Will Fade to New Lows
    Democrats Try to Salvage Mueller Report Narrative by Moving Goalposts
    Tags:
    legal, innocent, protection, embarrassment, Mueller Investigation, report, unredacted, Loud and Clear, Mainstream Media, House Judiciary Committee, Daniel Lazare, William Barr
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse