The US Department of Justice said Tuesday, cited by Reuters, that US Attorney General William Barr plans to take "weeks, not months" to release more information from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

However, a Justice Department official told Reuters Tuesday that there are no plans at this time to provide an advanced copy of the Mueller's report to the White House.

On Sunday, the US Department of Justice released a four-page summary of the 22-month investigation’s main conclusions. According to the document, the probe found no proof of collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election. Mueller, however, maintains that Russia did try to interfere in the election, a claim Moscow has repeatedly refuted. On obstruction of justice by Trump, the attorney general stated that "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him".

Trump has accused those behind the probe of doing "some very evil things" against the United States. He expressed certainty that they would be investigated because of their actions.

Russia's Foreign Affairs Ministry said Monday that Moscow hopes Washington will now officially admit that claims of Russian meddling in the 2016 election are false. The ministry also noted that the conclusions of Mueller's investigation on the lack of collusion between Trump and Russia "simply could not be different". Russia has repeatedly offered the United States to discuss professionally all claims related to US election processes, the ministry said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW