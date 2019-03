The US Department of Justice confirmed on Friday that special counsel Robert Mueller has closed his investigation into allegations of collusion between US President Donald Trump's campaign team and Russia, and that his report has been delivered to US Attorney General William Barr for review.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department also confirmed that Congress has been notified that the report, which is the product of some two years investigation, has been transferred to DOJ for review.

"I write to notify you… that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has concluded his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and related matters," Barr wrote to congressional lawmakers Friday evening. He added that he is "reviewing the report, and anticipate that I may be in a position to advise you of the special counsel's principal conclusions as soon as this weekend."

— David S. Joachim (@davidjoachim) March 22, 2019

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to the latest development via Twitter, writing that "the next steps are up to Attorney General Barr."

— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 22, 2019

​"We look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel's report," her statement adds.

Trump's lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow said they were pleased the report had been delivered and, like the rest, awaiting Barr's next steps.

— Jackie Alemany (@JaxAlemany) March 22, 2019

US Rep. Doug Collins, the top ranking Republican member of the US House Judiciary Committee, released a statement stressing that he "expects [the] DOJ to release the special counsel's report to this committee & public [without] delay & to maximum extent permitted by law."

​​Mueller's work has led to criminal charges being filed against some 34 people, including six individuals with close ties to the Trump administration. However, no charges filed as part of the investigation have centered on alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. Instead, several well-known legal and political figures have been found guilty of a variety of charges of financial fraud.

Several new reports citing top level Justice Department officials say Mueller is not recommending any further indictments in his final assessment. However, as during the course of the probe, crimes uncovered but outside the scope of the special counsel investigation may be sent to their respective jurisdictions for prosecution.