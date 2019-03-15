Mueller Asks to Delay Gates' Sentence as He's Cooperating in Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The upcoming sentencing for President Donald Trump's former campaign aide Rick Gates should be delayed for another 60 days because the defendant continues to cooperate with investigators in the Russia probe, Special Counsel Robert Mueller said in a court filing on Friday.

"Defendant Gates continues to cooperate with respect to several ongoing investigations, and accordingly the parties do not believe it is appropriate to commence the sentencing process at this time," Mueller and defence attorney Thomas Green said in a joint status report filed at the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

Mueller and Green requested that the court allow them to instead provide another joint status report within 60 days, no later than May 14, the court document said.

The request marks the third time that two sides have asked the court to delay Gates' sentencing, citing his ongoing cooperation in the Russia probe.

Gates has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and making false statements in connection with Mueller's investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US election, calling the allegations "absurd," and both Moscow and Trump have dismissed accusations of collusion.

